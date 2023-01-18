 Tecno Camon 16 Price in India (18, January, 2023), Full Specs, Reviews, Comparison.

    Tecno Camon 16

    Tecno Camon 16 is a Android v10 (Q) phone, available price is Rs 10,999 in India with 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Rear Camera, Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55) Processor, 5000 mAh Battery and 64 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Tecno Camon 16 from HT Tech. Buy Tecno Camon 16 now with free delivery.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Battery
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Mobiles has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Mobile Recommender to check scores of the recommended Mobiles for you.

    5
    Score
    Last updated: 18 January 2023
    Key Specs
    ₹10,999
    64 GB
    6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    16 MP
    5000 mAh
    Android v10 (Q)
    Tecno Camon 16 Price in India

    Tecno Camon 16 price in India starts at Rs.10,999. The lowest price of Tecno Camon 16 is Rs.11,990 on amazon.in.

    Tecno Camon 16 Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 5000 mAh
    • 64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP
    • 16 MP
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    Battery
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes, Flash, 18W
    • Li-Polymer
    • 5000 mAh
    Camera
    • Continuos Shooting High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)
    • Single
    • 16 MP f/2.0, Wide Angle, Primary Camera(1µm pixel size)
    • F2.0
    • Yes, Dual LED
    • Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus
    • Exposure compensation, ISO control
    • Yes
    • F1.79
    • 9000 x 7000 Pixels
    Design
    • Cloud White, Purist Blue
    • 77.2 mm
    • 207 grams
    • 9.2 mm
    • 170.9 mm
    Display
    • Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch
    • 263 ppi
    • 20.5:9
    • 89.1 %
    • TFT
    • 83.35 %
    • Yes with punch-hole display
    • 480 nits
    • 6.8 inches (17.27 cm)
    • 720 x 1640 pixels
    General
    • Yes
    • October 12, 2020 (Official)
    • Camon 16
    • Tecno
    • 5G: Not Supported in India,
      4G: Available Supported in India,
      3G: Available, 2G: Available
    • Android v10 (Q)
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • 3.5 mm
    Network & Connectivity
    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Dual SIM, GSM+GSM
    • SIM1: Nano, SIM2: Nano
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • Yes, v5.0
    • No
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Head: 0.955 W/kg, Body: 0.825 W/kg
    • Mobile Hotspot
    • Yes, Wi-Fi 802.11, ac/b/g/n/n 5GHz
    • Yes with A-GPS, Glonass
    • 4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available
    • Yes
    • Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB 2.0
    • 5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G
    Performance
    • Mali-G52
    • 4 GB
    • 12 nm
    • MediaTek Helio G70
    • Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Cortex A76 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Cortex A55)
    • 64 bit
    Smart TV Features
    • 64MP + 2MP + 2MP
    Special Features
    • Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Compass
    • Rear
    Storage
    • Yes, Up to 256 GB
    • 64 GB
    • Yes
