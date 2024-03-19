 Oneplus Pad 256gb Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। oneplus Tablet
Home Tablets in India Oneplus Tablet OnePlus Pad 256GB

OnePlus Pad 256GB

OnePlus Pad 256GB is a Android v13 tablet, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510) Processor and 12 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on OnePlus Pad 256GB from HT Tech. Buy OnePlus Pad 256GB now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
OnePlusPad256GB_Capacity_9510mAh
OnePlusPad256GB_RAM_12GB
OnePlusPad256GB_ScreenSize_11.61inches(29.49cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38951/heroimage/156143-v3-oneplus-pad-256gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_OnePlusPad256GB_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P38951/heroimage/156143-v3-oneplus-pad-256gb-tablet-large-1.jpg_OnePlusPad256GB_4
Key Specs
₹39,999
11.61 inches (29.49 cm)
Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)
Android v13
12 GB
552 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

OnePlus Pad 256GB Price in India

The starting price for the OnePlus Pad 256GB in India is Rs. 39,999.  This is the OnePlus Pad 256GB base model with 256 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Halo Green.

OnePlus Pad 256GB

(12 GB RAM,256 GB Storage) - Halo Green
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
3% off

OnePlus Pad 29.49cm

OnePlus Pad 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display, 8GB RAM,128GB Storage, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144HZ Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet, Multicolor
₹37,999 ₹36,999
Buy Now

OnePlus Pad 29.49cm

OnePlus Pad 29.49cm (11.61 inch) LCD Display, 12GB RAM,256GB Storage, MediaTek Dimensity 9000, Android 13.1, 144HZ Refresh Rate, Dolby Vision Atmos, Wi-Fi with Cellular Data Sharing Tablet
₹39,999
Buy Now

More from Oneplus

OnePlus Pad Go
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Twin Mint
₹19,999
Buy Now
Oneplus Pad 256gb Oneplus Pad Go
OnePlus Pad Go LTE
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Twin Mint
₹19,999
Buy Now
Oneplus Pad 256gb Oneplus Pad Go Lte
13% OFF
OnePlus Pad
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Halo Green
₹34,999 ₹39,999
Buy Now
Oneplus Pad 256gb Oneplus Pad
Oneplus Tablets

OnePlus Pad 256GB Competitors

Apple iPad 10 2 2021 WiFi plus Cellular 64GB
  • 3 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹44,900
Check Details
Oneplus Pad 256gb Apple Ipad 10 2 2021 Wifi Plus Cellular 64gb
Lenovo Tab P11 5G 256GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
  • Storm Grey
₹34,999
Check Details
Oneplus Pad 256gb Lenovo Tab P11 5g 256gb
Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
₹34,990
Check Details
Oneplus Pad 256gb Xiaomi Pad 7 Pro
₹38,690
Check Details
Oneplus Pad 256gb Xiaomi Pad 6s Pro

Oneplus Pad 256gb Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    9510 mAh

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Super VOOC, 67W: 90 % in 60 minutes

  • Weight

    552 grams

  • Width

    189.4 mm

  • Height

    258 mm

  • Thickness

    6.5 mm

  • Colours

    Halo Green

  • Screen Size

    11.61 inches (29.49 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    84.01 %

  • Screen Resolution

    2000 x 2800 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    296 ppi

  • Resolution

    8 MP, Primary Camera

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Model

    Pad 256GB

  • Operating System

    Android v13

  • Quick Charging

    Yes

  • Custom UI

    Oxygen OS

  • Launch Date

    April 28, 2023 (Official)

  • Brand

    OnePlus

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Resolution

    13 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps 1920x1080 @ 30 fps 1280x720 @ 30 fps

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Audio Jack

    USB Type-C

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • FM Radio

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.3

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) 5GHz

  • Graphics

    Mali-G710 MC10

  • Chipset

    MediaTek Dimensity 9000 MT6983

  • Processor

    Octa core (3.05 GHz, Single core, Cortex X2 + 2.85 GHz, Tri core, Cortex A710 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A510)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Expandable Memory

    No

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

OnePlus Pad 256GB News

iPad Air

Apple iPad Air and iPad Pro models may launch on March 26, suggests leak; Know what’s coming

19 Mar 2024
Apple iPad 10th Generation

iPad 10th Generation long-term review: Mega upgrade but commands a steep price

19 Jan 2024
Discount on tables

Xiaomi, Honor to Lenovo, check out the top tablets under Rs. 23000

27 Dec 2023
Google Pixel tablet

Best premium tablets of 2023: Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra to Google Pixel tablet, check top 5 here

08 Dec 2023
Portronics Ruffpad 21

Portronics Ruffpad 21: Check out this eco-friendly digital writing pad

18 Oct 2023
Apple iPad Air 5th Gen

Apple iPad Air 6 leak: From 'magic keyboard' to size, know what has been revealed

09 Oct 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Oneplus Pad 256gb