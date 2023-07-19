Home Photos Dell launches XPS series laptops; A blend of power and portability; check prices

Dell launches XPS series laptops; A blend of power and portability; check prices

Dell XPS series laptops launched for the creator community.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Jul 19 2023, 18:16 IST
Were you eyeing to buy powerful laptops of Dell?Dell Technologies has announced the launch of the latest XPS series. They are designed to meet the diverse needs of the creator community. Providing the perfect balance of power and portability, the new range is crafted with premium materials carefully selected to enhance performance. 
They have unmatched visuals and an immersive sound experience. The XPS series is perfect for streaming content, editing photos and videos etc making it the ideal partner for photographers, animators, vloggers, or designers.
The new XPS 13 Plus is designed to be Dell’s most powerful 13-inch XPS laptop that enables users to do everything faster and it touts a longer battery life. It is suited for photographers, animators, and sound engineers. The XPS 13 Plus is available at a starting price of Rs.1,98,990. 
The XPS 15 is perfect for photographers and animators trying to create their masterpieces. This 15.6-inch device offers a 16:10 aspect ratio and a 3.5K OLED display bonded with Corning® Gorilla  Glass 6.   The XPS 15 is available at a starting price of Rs. 2,66,289.99. 
The XPS 17 is a powerful laptop that features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, 32 GB of DDR5 memory, and built-in Dell Performance applications. You can buy XPS 17 at a starting price of Rs. 3,25,189.79.
First Published Date: 19 Jul, 18:15 IST
