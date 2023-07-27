Home Photos India launch date of new Samsung foldable smartphones-check here

India launch date of new Samsung foldable smartphones-check here

The new generation of Samsung foldable smartphones was launched globally on July 26.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 27 2023, 11:31 IST
On July 26, Samsung launched its much awaited Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5 foldable smartphones. The sale of the smartphone will begin on August 11. With the launch of these foldables, Samsung believes that it will strengthen its leadership in the market.
However, these products will be available in India at a later date. A Samsung official said that the devices will be launched in India in the subsequent week (after August 11).
TM Roh, President and Head of Mobile eXperience Business at Samsung Electronics said,
Samsung India's Senior Director, Aditya Babbar believes that over the last five years, the foldables have provided Indian consumers with new and innovative experiences.  
It is reported that 5th generation of the foldables will enhance the user experience as compared to its predecessor. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset will distinguish the foldable industry in terms of performance too. 
The redesigned flex hinge improves the fold experience while also making the phone lighter. With new advancements, Samsung hopes to make the foldable more useful. The smaller size of the Flip 5 helps with its user-friendliness. 
As per experts, the Samsung premium smartphone segments have increased and more than one out of five smartphones sold during the quarter of 2023. With trust and durability, people are willing to spend more on Samsung’s top devices.  
Along with the foldable, Samsung also launched Galaxy Tab S9 in the price range of USD 799 to USD 119. And two watches, Galaxy Watch6 and Watch6 Classic which starts from USD 299 and USD 399. 
First Published Date: 27 Jul, 11:13 IST
