Razer Blade 15 Rz09 0421nec3 R3u1 Laptop Price in India(25 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। razer Laptop

Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Gaming Laptop
Razer Blade 15 Advanced Model Gaming Laptop Intel Core i7 12800H (12th Gen) | 16 GB DDR 5 RAM | 1 TB SSD | nVidia RTX 3070 Ti | FHD 360 Hz Display | WiFi 6E
₹358,999
₹479,999
Buy Now
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.
Razer laptops price in India starts from Rs.187,616. HT Tech has 4 Razer Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.
Razer laptops price in India starts from Rs.187,616. HT Tech has 4 Razer Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.