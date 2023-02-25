 Razer Blade 15 Rz09 0421nec3 R3u1 Laptop Price in India(25 February, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। razer Laptop

    Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0421NEC3 R3U1 Laptop

    Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0421NEC3 R3U1 Laptop

    Razer Blade 15 RZ09 0421NEC3 R3U1 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 358,999 in India with Intel Core i7-12800H (12th Gen) Processor, Battery and RAM.
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    • Performance
    • Smart features (Touchscreen, Fingerprint, Touchbar, etc)
    • Camera
    • Storage
    • Display

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    4
    Score
    Last updated: 25 February 2023
    https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P154967/heroimage/razer-rz09-0421nec3-r3u1-154967-v1-large-1.jpg
    Key Specs
    ₹358,999
    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    Intel Core i7-12800H (12th Gen)
    1 TB
    16 GB DDR5 RAM
    Windows 10 Home Basic
    1920 x 1080 Pixels
    2 Kg weight
    ₹ 358,999 M.R.P. ₹479,999
    Razer Laptops Prices in India

    Razer laptops price in India starts from Rs.187,616. HT Tech has 4 Razer Laptops with price in India, specifications and features.

    Razer Blade 15 Rz09 0421nec3 R3u1 Laptop Full Specifications

    Key Specs
    • 15.6" (39.62 cm) display, 1920 x 1080 px
    Battery
    • 4 Cell
    • Li-Ion
    • Li-Ion
    • 45 W
    Display Details
    • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
    • No
    • FHD Display
    • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
    • 141 ppi
    • 360 Hz
    General Information
    • 2 Kg weight
    • Razer
    • RZ09-0421NEC3-R3U1
    • 356 x 236 x 17  mm
    • Black
    • Windows 10 Home Basic
    • 17 Millimeter thickness
    Memory
    • 4800 Mhz
    • 16 GB
    • 1
    • 64 GB
    • DDR5
    • 1*16 Gigabyte
    • DDR5
    Multimedia
    • Yes
    • Built-In Microphones
    • Yes
    • 1080p
    • Built-In Speakers
    Networking
    • 5.2
    • Yes
    • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
    Others
    • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
    Performance
    • Intel Core i7-12800H (12th Gen)
    • 16 GB DDR5 RAM
    • 8 GB
    • 1.8 Ghz
    • NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 Ti
    • 14
    Ports
    • No
    • Yes
    • Yes
    • Yes
    Storage
    • 1 TB
    • 1 TB
    Razer Blade 15 Rz09 0421nec3 R3u1 Laptop