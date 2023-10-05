 Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Home Tablets in India Samsung Tablet Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE is a Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop) tablet, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Overview Prices Alternatives Specs Videos News
SamsungGalaxyTabS29.7LTE_Capacity_5870mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS29.7LTE_RAM_3GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS29.7LTE_ScreenSize_9.7inches(24.64cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P26073/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-tab-s2-9.7-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS29.7LTE_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P26073/heroimage/samsung-galaxy-tab-s2-9.7-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS29.7LTE_4
Key Specs
₹27,999
9.7 inches (24.64 cm)
Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)
3 GB
392 grams
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE in India is Rs. 27,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold and White. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 LTE

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, White
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

More from Samsung

25% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5G 128GB
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹20,999 ₹27,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 5g 128gb
47% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64GB
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹15,379 ₹28,799
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Plus 64gb
15% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,790 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9
13% OFF
Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Silver
₹12,999 ₹14,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte Samsung Galaxy Tab A9 Lte
Samsung Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE Competitors

Realme Pad Mini 64GB LTE
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Blue
₹19,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte Realme Pad Mini 64gb Lte
35% OFF
Xiaomi Pad 6
  • 6 GB RAM
  • 128 GB Storage
  • Mist Blue
₹25,999 ₹39,999
Buy Now
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte Xiaomi Pad 6
Realme Pad 5G
  • 8 GB RAM
  • 256 GB Storage
₹24,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte Realme Pad 5g
Realme Pad X
  • 4 GB RAM
  • 64 GB Storage
  • Glowing Grey
₹29,999
Check Details
Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte Realme Pad X

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte Full Specifications

  • Type

    Li-ion

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Capacity

    5870 mAh

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    2.1 MP, Primary Camera

  • Optical Image Stabilisation

    No

  • Autofocus

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Video Recording

    2560x1440 fps

  • Colours

    Black, Gold, White

  • Width

    169 mm

  • Thickness

    5.6 mm

  • Height

    237.3 mm

  • Weight

    392 grams

  • Screen Size

    9.7 inches (24.64 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1536 x 2048 pixels

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    264 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    72.66 %

  • Launch Date

    September 2, 2015 (Official)

  • Quick Charging

    No

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 LTE

  • Operating System

    Android v5.0.2 (Lollipop)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • FM Radio

    No

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Fm Radio

    No

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • USB Connectivity

    microUSB 2.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 850(band 5) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz 3G Speed: HSDPA 42 Mbit/s ↓, HSUPA 5.76 Mbit/s ↑ GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.1

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 5433

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Processor

    Octa core (1.9 GHz, Quad core, ARM Cortex A57 + 1.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Graphics

    Mali-T760 MP6

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Front

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, rgbw sensor, Accelerometer, Compass, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB

  • USB OTG Support

    Yes

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB
Not sure which
tablet to buy?

Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

Tablets By Brand

TRENDING TABLETS

Xiaomi Pad 6

Mist Blue, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹25,999
₹39,999
Buy Now

Realme Pad 2

Imagination Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹19,999
₹28,999
Buy Now

LATEST TABLETS

Latest Tablets

UPCOMING TABLETS

Upcoming Tablets
Top Tablets

Latest Tablets

Popular Tablets

Upcoming Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab A9

Silver, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage
₹12,790
₹14,999
Buy Now

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE 5G

Silver, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹44,999
₹54,999
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P12 128GB

Storm Grey, 8 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹22,998
Buy Now

Lenovo Tab P11 2nd Gen

Storm Grey, 6 GB RAM, 128 GB Storage
₹15,999
₹32,000
Buy Now
Latest Tablets

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.

    Go to Tablet Recommender
    Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 Lte