Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9.7 LTE
(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, White
The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE in India is Rs. 27,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S2 9 7 LTE base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold and White. ...Read More Read Less
This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:
Each Tablets has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.
For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Tablet Recommender to check scores of the recommended Tablets for you.