Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 LTE is a Android v8.1 (Oreo) tablet, available price is Rs 62,700 in India with Octa core (2.35 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280) Processor , 7300 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 LTE now with free delivery.
8
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
SamsungGalaxyTabS4LTE_Capacity_7300mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS4LTE_Ram_4GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS4LTE_ScreenSize_10.5inches(26.67cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32834/heroimage/128840-v5-samsung-galaxy-tab-s4-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS4LTE_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P32834/heroimage/128840-v5-samsung-galaxy-tab-s4-lte-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS4LTE_4
Key Specs
₹62,700
10.5 inches (26.67 cm)
Octa core (2.35 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)
Android v8.1 (Oreo)
7300 mAh
4 GB
483 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 LTE in India is Rs. 62,700.  At Amazon, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 LTE can be purchased for Rs. 57,900.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black and Grey. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Lte Full Specifications

  • Battery

    7300 mAh

  • Display

    10.5" (26.67 cm)

  • Capacity

    7300 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Sensor

    CMOS

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation, ISO control

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/1.9, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Thickness

    7.1 mm

  • Height

    249.3 mm

  • Weight

    483 grams

  • Width

    164.3 mm

  • Colours

    Black, Grey

  • Pixel Density

    288 ppi

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Screen Size

    10.5 inches (26.67 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    78.32 %

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S4 LTE

  • Launch Date

    October 18, 2018 (Official)

  • Operating System

    Android v8.1 (Oreo)

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac), MIMO

  • NFC

    No

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • Graphics

    Adreno 540

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 MSM8998

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.35 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280 + 1.9 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 280)

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Camera

    13 MP

  • Iris Scanner

    Yes

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • IRIS Scanner

    Yes

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 50.8 GB

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 400 GB
