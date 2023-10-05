 Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE is a Android v9.0 (Pie) tablet, available price is Rs 39,999 in India with Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360) Processor and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE now with free delivery.
9
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
Key Specs
₹39,999
10.5 inches (26.67 cm)
Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)
Android v9.0 (Pie)
4 GB
400 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE in India is Rs. 39,999. This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black, Gold and Silver.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e LTE

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Black, Gold, Silver
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Tab S5e Lte Full Specifications

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Quick Charging

    Yes, Fast

  • Video Recording

    3840x2160 @ 30 fps

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Resolution

    8 MP f/2.0, Primary Camera

  • Flash

    No

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Image Resolution

    4128 x 3096 Pixels

  • Sensor

    CMOS image sensor

  • Colours

    Black, Gold, Silver

  • Build Material

    Back: Aluminium

  • Height

    245 mm

  • Width

    160 mm

  • Thickness

    5.5 mm

  • Weight

    400 grams

  • Pixel Density

    288 ppi

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.83 %

  • Display Type

    Super AMOLED

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1600 x 2560 pixels

  • Screen Size

    10.5 inches (26.67 cm)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    Yes

  • Launch Date

    July 1, 2019 (Official)

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Single SIM, GSM

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Operating System

    Android v9.0 (Pie)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S5e LTE

  • Audio Features

    Dolby Atmos

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Wi-Fi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct, Mobile Hotspot

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS, Glonass

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • SIM Size

    SIM1: Nano

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • NFC

    No

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2600(band 38) / 2300(band 40) / 2500(band 41) FD-LTE 2100(band 1) / 1800(band 3) / 2600(band 7) / 900(band 8) / 700(band 28) / 1900(band 2) / 1700(band 4) / 850(band 5) / 700(band 13) / 700(band 17) / 800(band 20) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Octa core (2 GHz, Dual core, Kryo 360 + 1.7 GHz, Hexa Core, Kryo 360)

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Adreno 615

  • Chipset

    Qualcomm Snapdragon 670

  • Fingerprint Sensor Position

    Side

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 49.2 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 512 GB
