Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 27,999 in India with Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53) Processor , 7040 mAh Battery and 4 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 05 October 2023
SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite_Capacity_7040mAh
SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite_Ram_4GB
SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite_ScreenSize_10.4inches(26.42cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34707/heroimage/137836-v4-samsung-galaxy-tab-s6-lite-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite_3
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P34707/heroimage/137836-v4-samsung-galaxy-tab-s6-lite-tablet-large-1.jpg_SamsungGalaxyTabS6Lite_4
Key Specs
₹27,999
10.4 inches (26.42 cm)
Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)
Android v10 (Q)
7040 mAh
4 GB
465 grams
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Price in India

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite in India is Rs. 27,999.  This is the Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite base model with 4 GB RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Oxford Grey, Angora Blue and Chiffon Pink. ...Read More

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

(4 GB RAM,64 GB Storage) - Oxford Grey, Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite Full Specifications

  • Display

    10.4" (26.42 cm)

  • Battery

    7040 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Capacity

    7040 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Flash

    No

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Shooting Modes

    High Dynamic Range mode (HDR)

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash Face detection Touch to focus

  • Settings

    Exposure compensation

  • Video Recording

    1920x1080 @ 30 fps

  • Colours

    Oxford Grey, Angora Blue, Chiffon Pink

  • Weight

    465 grams

  • Thickness

    7 mm

  • Width

    154.3 mm

  • Height

    244.5 mm

  • Screen Size

    10.4 inches (26.42 cm)

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 2000 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    224 ppi

  • Display Type

    TFT

  • Screen to Body Ratio

    81.6 %

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Brand

    Samsung

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Custom UI

    Samsung One UI

  • Launch Date

    July 18, 2020 (Official)

  • Model

    Galaxy Tab S6 Lite

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Voice Calling

    No

  • NFC

    No

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz, MIMO

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Wi-Fi Direct

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Architecture

    64 bit

  • RAM

    4 GB

  • Graphics

    Mali-G72 MP3

  • Processor

    Octa core (2.3 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A73 + 1.7 GHz, Quad core, Cortex A53)

  • Chipset

    Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer, Gyroscope

  • Internal Memory

    64 GB

  • User Available Storage

    Up to 49.2 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB
Tablets Videos

Apple iPad 10th Gen

Apple iPad 10th Gen Review: The best new iPad for everyone?

26 Nov 2022
Tech Videos

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite News

The Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ have finally been launched!

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Galaxy Tab S9 FE+ launched: Check price, specs, more

05 Oct 2023
The series comprises three models: Galaxy Tab S9, S9+, and S9 Ultra,

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 launched at the Samsung Unpacked 2023! Check specs, price, and more

26 Jul 2023
The S9 Ultra will Likely to feature a pair of floating cameras on the back, deviating from the previous placement within the black bar seen on the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra. ( Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE)

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra specs and design leaked ahead of Galaxy Unpacked

22 Jul 2023

    Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite