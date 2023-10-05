Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus Lte Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। samsung Tablet

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus LTE Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus LTE is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 73,999 in India with Octa core (3.09 GHz, Single core, Kryo 585 + 2.42 GHz, Tri core, Kryo 585 + 1.8 GHz, Quad core, Kryo 585) Processor and 6 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus LTE from HT Tech. Buy Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Plus LTE now with free delivery.