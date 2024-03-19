Swipe Slate 3 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। swipe Tablet

Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inch HD IPS Display with 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor WiFi+4G
Swipe Slate 3 10.1 Inch HD IPS Display with 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Processor WiFi+4G (3GB+32GB, Space Grey)
The starting price for the Swipe Slate 3 in India is Rs. 10,999. At Amazon, the Swipe Slate 3 can be purchased for Rs. 9,999. This is the Swipe Slate 3 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Glacier Blue and Space Grey. ...Read More Read Less
