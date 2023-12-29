Icon
Home Tech News Aircraft-sized asteroid will pass Earth today, says NASA; Know speed, size, distance and more

Aircraft-sized asteroid will pass Earth today, says NASA; Know speed, size, distance and more

NASA has revealed details of a close encounter with an asteroid that is nearly the size of an aircraft! Know its speed, distance of approach, and more, as per the space agency.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 29 2023, 11:46 IST
Icon
NASA tracks 5 asteroids that are set to pass Earth at close quarters today
image caption
1/5 Asteroid 2023 XZ11 - The first asteroid to pass Earth today, December 15, is Asteroid 2023 XZ11. During its approach, it will come as close as 1.4 million kilometers. According to NASA, the space rock is nearly 100 feet wide and is travelling at a speed of almost 52929 kilometers per hour. (Pexels)
Asteroid
2/5 Asteroid 2023 XL4 – The second asteroid on its way is designated Asteroid 2023 XL4, and it will pass by Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this space rock has a width of nearly 72 feet. Its orbit will take it almost as close as 4.3 million kilometers to the planet’s surface while moving at a speed of 23588 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
3/5 Asteroid 2023 XK10 – Another space rock named Asteroid 2023 XK10 will also pass Earth today, December 15. In terms of size, the asteroid is almost 150 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 6.7 million kilometers and is already moving at a breakneck speed of 48843 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
4/5 Asteroid 2023 XY2 – Asteroid 2023 XY2 will pass by Earth today, December 15. During its close approach, it will come as close as 3.6 million kilometers to the planet’s surface. With a width of 108 feet, the space rock is speeding towards Earth at 48167 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
5/5 Asteroid 2023 XK4 – The last asteroid, designated Asteroid 2023 XK4, will also pass Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this 45 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 15288 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
Asteroid
icon View all Images
Asteroid 2023 YZ belongs to the Apollo group of asteroids, according to NASA. (Pixabay)

In a new development, NASA, with the help of its advanced ground and space-based telescopes, has revealed that an asteroid is expected to pass Earth today, December 29. The space agency made this discovery using its advanced instruments such as the NEOWISE telescope, Atacama Large Millimeter/submillimeter Array (ALMA), Pans-STARRS1, and Catalina Sky Survey. According to NASA's Center for Near-Earth Object Studies, the space rock has been designated Asteroid 2023 YZ. Know all about the asteroid's close approach to Earth such as its speed, size, distance of approach, and more.

Asteroid 2023 YZ: Speed, size, distance, and more

As per the details, Asteroid 2023 YZ is expected to pass Earth at a distance of approximately 3.8 million kilometers. It is already travelling towards Earth in its orbit at 20233 kilometers per hour which is almost as fast as an Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM)!

This space rock belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids, which are Earth-crossing space rocks with semi-major axes larger than Earth's. These asteroids are named after the humongous 1862 Apollo asteroid, discovered by German astronomer Karl Reinmuth in the 1930s.

According to NASA, Asteroid 2023 YZ has passed Earth before. It first came close to Earth on January 30, 2022, at a distance of about 39 million kilometers. After today, it is not predicted to pass by the planet in the near future.

How big is it?

Asteroid 2023 YZ is almost the size of an aircraft, with a width of nearly 89 feet. Despite this big size, it has not been classified as a Potentially Hazardous Object and is deemed non-threatening. However, it could change if the asteroid gets knocked off its course due to interaction with a planet's gravitational field.

Due to such close calls, NASA, ESA, and other space agencies have developed technology to track asteroids in their orbits, and even deflect them in case a potential impact scenario develops.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Dec, 11:45 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

Icon
Asteroid 2023 XE12 belongs to the Apollo group of Near-Earth Asteroids (NEA), according to NASA.
Asteroid 2023 XE12 to pass Earth for the first time soon, reveals NASA; Check details
28 December 2023
NASA's Perseverance Rover unveils Mars' watery past, hinting at ancient rivers.
Unearthing Mars' watery past: NASA's Perseverance Rover reveals signs of ancient river flow
28 December 2023
The 'God of Chaos' asteroid Apophis belongs to the Aten group of asteroids, NASA has revealed.
After Bennu asteroid, NASA sends OSIRIS-REx on a mission to study ‘God of Chaos’ asteroid Apophis
28 December 2023
Meet NASA's humanoid robot Valkyrie. Know what the space agency hs planned for the robot.
Humanoid robots in space - The next frontier: Meet NASA's humanoid robot Valkyrie
28 December 2023
After a week-long ordeal with solar wind, things are now getting worse for the Earth. Yesterday, December 14, a powerful X-class solar flare exploded on the Earth-facing side of the Sun. The intense solar flare triggered a brief short-wave radio blackout on the Earth. And now, NASA has confirmed that a large coronal mass ejection (CME) is headed towards our planet. The early prediction models have shown that it can make an impact between today December 14, and December 17, triggering a solar storm that can escalate to powerful levels.
X-class solar flare exploded on Sun; can trigger strong solar storms on Earth, reveals NASA
28 December 2023
Asteroid 2023 XK4 – The last asteroid, designated Asteroid 2023 XK4, will also pass Earth today, December 15. According to NASA, this 45 feet wide asteroid is travelling at almost 15288 kilometers per hour and will pass the planet at a distance of 1.3 million kilometers.
NASA tracks 5 asteroids that are set to pass Earth at close quarters today
28 December 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 14 Pro
Top 5 iPhone 14 Pro tips you must try out today! Check how you can customize your device
Email tip
This email tip is simply awesome! Just Try out Gmail's one-tap feature for iOS users
Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 5
8 single-player DLCs that could have come to GTA 5, but NEVER did; check list
GTA 6
5 GTA 6 rumours that suggest it could be best game ever: Dual protagonists, Map DLCs, and more
Human Resource Machine
Epic Games Holiday Sale: 17 free games being given away! Fallout 3 to Destiny 2, check list
GTA 6
GTA 6 hacker sentenced to life in hospital prison! Know all about the Rockstar Games hack
Tencent Holdings Ltd
Relief For Tencent Holdings, NetEase And Others As China Softens Stance on Gaming After Rout
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon