Home Tech News Aliens: Do they exist? NASA scientist replies

Aliens: Do they exist? NASA scientist replies

No definitive evidence of Aliens has been discovered till date and nothing has scientifically supported that they exist on any other planet so far either, says NASA scientist.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 29 2023, 20:35 IST
Asteroid alert! NASA tracks 5 space rocks approaching Earth at breakneck speeds
asteroids
1/5 Asteroid 2023 OS - Asteroid 2023 OS, is currently heading towards Earth and will pass closely by Earth today, July 21. The asteroid is nearly the size of an aircraft with a width of 150 feet. It is travelling at almost 38946 kilometers per hour and will make its closest approach at 1.9 million kilometers.  (Pixabay)
asteroids
2/5 Asteroid NM1 – Asteroid NM1, which is nearly 110 feet wide, is heading for Earth and will also make a close approach today, July 21. It is moving at a blistering speed of 31998 kilometers per hour. It will miss Earth at a close distance of 5 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
asteroid
3/5 Asteroid 2023 MX5 – Yet another asteroid named Asteroid 2023 MX5 will make its closest approach to Earth today, July 21. In terms of size, it is almost 250 feet wide. As per NASA, it will come as close as 4.5 million kilometers and is already moving at a speed of 42540 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
asteroid
4/5 Asteroid 2023 NR1 – Asteroid 2023 NR1 will make its extremely close approach to the planet tomorrow, July 22. The asteroid, with a width of around 300 feet, will approach at a distance of 1.1 million kilometers and at a speed of nearly 54710 kilometers per hour. (Pixabay)
image caption
5/5 Asteroid 2023 MM3 – Asteroid 2023 MM3, with a width of nearly 200 feet, will make its closest approach to Earth tomorrow, July 22. The space rock is already rushing towards Earth at a speed of 22958 kilometers per hour and will miss the planet by a distance of 7.3 million kilometers. (Pixabay)
When will humans meet Aliens
View all Images
Scientist says NASA is dedicated to its mission to find the existence of life beyond Earth. (Pixabay)

Do you think that aliens exist? Scientists are in constant search of another form of life beyond Earth in the solar system and much beyond. From radio communications to even spacecraft, NASA has deployed a number of missions to find that out. However, nothing factual has ever emerged. Nevertheless, there are multiple theories about the existence of aliens and people are curious and want to know about whether they exist or are merely a figment of our imagination. If you too are interested in knowing what NASA scientists think about the exitence of extraterrestrial life, then just read on.

Extraterrestrial life

NASA says that extraterrestrial life has not been discovered, but that does not rule out its existence. NASA's astrobiologis Lindsay Hays says, "We are dedicated to exploring one of the most profound questions of all time: Could there be life beyond Earth?"

Recently a former intel officer in USA has claimed that U.S. recovered non-human 'biologics' from UFO crash sites, as per the reports by npr.org. However, nothing is is certain about it yet.

NASA's quest for aliens

Over an extended period,NASA has been actively engaged in understanding, exploring, and attempting to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.

Despite their efforts, no definitive evidence of extraterrestrial life has been discovered or scientifically supported on any other planet so far.

Dr. Hays says. “We keep discovering more places where life could exist. We've only just started exploring beyond Earth. NASA has sent five rovers and four landers to Mars, and their orbiters have fantastic cameras that take pictures of the entire surface of the Red Planet. But we've only seen a small part of Mars. And there are many other exciting places in our solar system where we hope to find signs of life.”

In the outer solar system, there are icy moons like Enceladus (around Saturn) and Europa (around Jupiter) that might have hidden oceans beneath their surface. These oceans could potentially support life. And that's not all – besides the solar system, NASA keeps discovering more planets around other stars (exoplanets), which reveal the diverse environments where life could exist.

As of now, we cannot definitively determine the existence of aliens. Quoting Carl Sagan, the famous American astronomer, she said, "The universe is vast, and if we are the only ones here, it would be a tremendous waste of space."

That's why NASA will continue its quest to search for answers and keep exploring.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 29 Jul, 20:35 IST
Tags:

More From This Section

How scientists on Earth communicate with spacecraft? Check the tech behind it
29 July 2023
Can Asteroids pose a threat to Earth? NASA expert reveals the truth
29 July 2023
Hubble Space Telescope has found a unique, evaporating planet 32 light years away from Earth
29 July 2023
Geomagnetic storm threatens radio communications! Blackouts possible
29 July 2023
NASA to get nuclear-powered rocket, revolutionise space travel
28 July 2023
NASA's James Webb Space Telescope snaps amazing shot of ‘Baby Stars’ turning into giants
28 July 2023
Close encounters soon! NASA tracks 5 asteroids hurtling towards Earth
28 July 2023
52-feet Apollo group asteroid tracked charging towards Earth by NASA; Know details
28 July 2023
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone calls
iOS 16 trick: Get rid of background noise during calls on iPhone this way
Microsoft Bing Image Creator
Generate AI images for free with Microsoft Bing Image Creator from just words; Here how
Threads
Seeing unrelated posts? Know how to see posts from people you follow on Threads
Threads on Windows 11
Threads app on Windows 11 laptop? It is possible! Just do THIS
iOS 16
i-Wipe! Remove background magically from photo with this iOS 16 trick on your iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G
Oppo Reno 10 Pro 5G: First look at Oppo’s new smartphone
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G
Samsung Galaxy F54 5G review: Cameras shine, design falls short
Realme Narzo N53
Realme Narzo N53 Review: A lot of thrills under Rs. 10000
Kodak CA PRO 65
Kodak CA PRO 65 review: Big bang on a budget
Google Pixel 7a
Google Pixel 7a Review: 2023’s Best Value-for-money smartphone

Trending Stories

JioBharat
Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
Themometer app
This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
YouTube
YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
iPhone
Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
iOS 17
WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
keep up with tech

Gaming

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2
Shocking attack on COD! Call of Duty players are getting targeted by hackers in lobbies
Massive discounts on new and old Epic Games. Check details.
Massive sale! Epic Games Summer sale offers up to 75% off; GTA V, FIFA 23, more
Pokemon Sleep
Dream game! Catch Pokemon in your sleep with Pokemon Sleep!
Steam games
Steam freebies! 6 Exciting new games to play today
Digits
Digits, the FUN math puzzle by the New York Times to be killed off soon

    Trending News

    Reliance Jio launches JioBharat V2 4G priced at just 999; it has internet too! Check out the photos
    JioBharat
    This app can turn your smartphone into a thermometer to detect fever!
    Themometer app
    YouTube's new AI-Powered tool enables automatic dubbing for video creators
    YouTube
    Say goodbye to slowdowns! These 3 iPhone hacks will boost speed to next level
    iPhone
    WWDC23: Top 5 features iOS 17 has brought to iPhones; from Messages to Journal, check them out
    iOS 17

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets