Aliens: Do they exist? NASA scientist replies

Do you think that aliens exist? Scientists are in constant search of another form of life beyond Earth in the solar system and much beyond. From radio communications to even spacecraft, NASA has deployed a number of missions to find that out. However, nothing factual has ever emerged. Nevertheless, there are multiple theories about the existence of aliens and people are curious and want to know about whether they exist or are merely a figment of our imagination. If you too are interested in knowing what NASA scientists think about the exitence of extraterrestrial life, then just read on.

Extraterrestrial life

NASA says that extraterrestrial life has not been discovered, but that does not rule out its existence. NASA's astrobiologis Lindsay Hays says, "We are dedicated to exploring one of the most profound questions of all time: Could there be life beyond Earth?"

Recently a former intel officer in USA has claimed that U.S. recovered non-human 'biologics' from UFO crash sites, as per the reports by npr.org. However, nothing is is certain about it yet.

NASA's quest for aliens

Over an extended period,NASA has been actively engaged in understanding, exploring, and attempting to unravel the mysteries of the cosmos.

Despite their efforts, no definitive evidence of extraterrestrial life has been discovered or scientifically supported on any other planet so far.

Dr. Hays says. “We keep discovering more places where life could exist. We've only just started exploring beyond Earth. NASA has sent five rovers and four landers to Mars, and their orbiters have fantastic cameras that take pictures of the entire surface of the Red Planet. But we've only seen a small part of Mars. And there are many other exciting places in our solar system where we hope to find signs of life.”

In the outer solar system, there are icy moons like Enceladus (around Saturn) and Europa (around Jupiter) that might have hidden oceans beneath their surface. These oceans could potentially support life. And that's not all – besides the solar system, NASA keeps discovering more planets around other stars (exoplanets), which reveal the diverse environments where life could exist.

As of now, we cannot definitively determine the existence of aliens. Quoting Carl Sagan, the famous American astronomer, she said, "The universe is vast, and if we are the only ones here, it would be a tremendous waste of space."

That's why NASA will continue its quest to search for answers and keep exploring.