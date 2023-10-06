BGMI's new Veiled Princess and Windcrest Soul sets are here! Know how to get access

In order to make Battlegrounds Mobile India more fun and interactive, new themes, crates, items and features are incorporated into every now and then. And that is exactly what has happened now. A set of new premium crate rewards has been added to the game which includes a variety of items that players will enjoy. Additionally, the 2.8 update will likely be announced in a few days with new themes and items. So, if you are looking to revamp your gaming style in terms of appearance then the game has announced two new sets. Check out how to grab the new Veiled Princess set and Windcrest Soul set.

How to access the Veiled Princess set and the Windcrest Soul set

BGMI, through their official Instagram account, shared a post that revealed the new Veiled Princess set. Users can access the set by opening the premium crate. Additionally, the new premium crate features a selection of new and exclusive items with the Princess set such as a new head veil, AKM skin and another new outfit which is for the male character. The other new set has been dubbed Windcrest Soul set. It comes with a face mask. With this crate, players can add a newly announced set as well as a matching weapon skin to their gaming wardrobe.

Players can access the veiled Princess Set, Windcrest Soul set and other items by opening the premium crate with UCs (in-game currency). The premium crate will cost players 60UCs which gives one chance of getting the new sets. However, with 540UC, users will get a chance to open the premium crate 10 times. Only a few lucky players will be able to get the new sets as it's all based on luck. Note that the items will be available for a limited period of time so grab them before it gets discontinued.

Also, get freebies by redeeming BGMI redeem codes. All you have to do is go visit the official BGMI website, enter your BGMI character ID and paste the redemption code and claim the in-game reward.

