CES 2024 event date, when and where it will be held, products, more - all that you wanted to know

CES 2024 event date, when and where it will be held, products, more - all that you wanted to know

CES 2024: Get ready for groundbreaking innovations from industry giants, unveiling AI breakthroughs, sleek displays, and more.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Dec 30 2023, 15:18 IST
CES 2024: Get ready for groundbreaking innovations from industry giants, unveiling AI breakthroughs, sleek displays, and more. (ces.tech)

The countdown to the highly anticipated Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2024 has officially begun, with the event set to dazzle tech enthusiasts from January 9 to 12 in Las Vegas. Preceding the main event, early festivities will kick off on January 7, promising an immersive experience for attendees and online viewers alike. Organized by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA), this year's CES is poised to be a spectacular showcase, spanning 2.4 million square feet of exhibit space and featuring over 3,500 exhibitors.

Amid the excitement, speculation runs high on the groundbreaking innovations and product releases that will unfold across various tech domains. From laptops to wearables, health tech to smart homes, TVs to electric vehicles, and the omnipresence of artificial intelligence (AI), CES 2024 is gearing up to be a technological extravaganza.

When is CES 2024?

CES 2024 is from January 9 to 12, and there are some events for the media before that. The main events start at 8:30 am PT on January 9.

Where is it?

CES takes place at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) and other places on the Strip.

How to sign up for CES 2024

CES is for people 18 and older who work in the tech industry. If you're connected to a tech company or a media publication, you can attend. To register for CES 2024, go to the official registration page at www.ces.tech and fill out the form.

Anticipation Surrounds Leading Tech Brands:

NVIDIA at CES 2024

Having surged to a trillion-dollar valuation in 2023 on the wave of generative AI breakthroughs like ChatGPT and Dall-E, NVIDIA stands at a pivotal moment in its trajectory. While maintaining its reputation for top-tier graphics cards, the company faces heightened expectations in the realm of generative AI. Speculation abounds regarding the announcement of new "Super" branded GPUs at CES, though the specifics remain shrouded in mystery. With the consumer market eagerly awaiting NVIDIA's next move, CES 2024 could mark a defining moment for the tech giant.

Samsung's AI Odyssey

Renowned for its grandiose booths and product unveilings, Samsung will likely take the center stage at CES 2024 with a focus on artificial intelligence. From brighter OLED displays to cutting-edge 8K models and microLED innovations, Samsung promises a visual feast for attendees. The South Korean tech giant is also expected to showcase updates in projectors, laptops, tablets, and sustainability initiatives. Amid the grandeur, Samsung may unveil surprise offerings, adding an air of unpredictability to the event.

LG's Dual Focus on Displays and Smart Home Tech

LG, a perennial player at CES, is set to showcase its prowess in displays and smart home technology. With OLED technology expected to take new forms, LG could introduce groundbreaking developments in affordable models. On the smart home front, attendees can anticipate a display of LG's latest innovations, from robot vacuums to intelligent refrigerators. Discussions on Matter support and sustainability initiatives are also on the agenda, promising a comprehensive look at LG's commitment to future-forward technology.

Intel's Meteor Lake and Core Ultra Processors

Intel's spotlight at CES 2024 shines on Meteor Lake and the recently launched Intel Core Ultra processors with built-in neural processing units (NPUs). Despite their December launch, the laptops featuring these processors are set to make their debut at CES. Boasting a hybrid+ architecture, these processors promise to revolutionize consumer AI applications, enabling tasks like generative image creation without the need for cloud data centers. The real-world performance of these advancements remains to be seen, making Intel's showcase a highly anticipated highlight of CES 2024.

As the tech world converges on Las Vegas, CES 2024 is poised to be a transformative event, offering a glimpse into the cutting-edge technologies that will shape the future. Whether attending in person or following online, tech enthusiasts are in for an exhilarating experience at the intersection of innovation and imagination.

First Published Date: 30 Dec, 15:18 IST
