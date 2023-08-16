Home Tech News Coldest planets in the solar system: Check out Neptune and Uranus

Coldest planets in the solar system: Check out Neptune and Uranus

Did you know that Neptune is the farthest planet from the sun and Uranus is the second farthest. That also means they are the coldest planets in the solar system.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Aug 16 2023, 10:10 IST
The farther a planet is from the Sun, the colder it should be. On Earth, our distance from the Sun has given us a pleasant temperature that can sustain humanity. However, things start to go from bad to worse as you keep going farther and farther away from the Sun. Both Uranus and Neptune are the farthest from the Sun and they are the coldest planets in the solar system. Studying both planets is challenging due to their huge distances involved.

Uranus

Uranus is the second farthest planet from the sun. Uranus is not oriented the same as other planets as it was knocked on its side a long time ago in ancient history. Scientists surmise that an object hit Uranus with such a massive force that the heat that was trapped inside the planet possibly escaped. It also has a much more active atmosphere. NASA says Uranus' temperature is - Minus 320°F (-195°C).

Neptune

NASA says that Neptune is dark, cold and whipped by supersonic winds. Neptune, being the farthest planet from the Sun, is also very cold. Its temperature has been measured at - Minus 330°F (-200°C). Did you know that Neptune was the first planet located through mathematical calculations? Yes, it was. Another amazing fact about Neptune is that it is the only planet in our solar system not visible to the naked eye. Neptune's day length is 16 hours. The Neptunian year (one orbit around the Sun) takes about 165 Earth years.

How temperature is measured in space?

According to a University of Hull report. the planets which are closest to Earth can be measured through probes which study the atmosphere from the surface. However, no one has ever gone too far off Neptune and Uranus and the measurements are speculated by measuring their temperature from Earth. This is done by analysing the planet's radiated light, which let us know the composition of the atoms and molecules that creates the planet's atmosphere. They serve as a unique "fingerprint" of the planet's temperature which provides exact insights into the planet's temperature.

First Published Date: 16 Aug, 10:10 IST

