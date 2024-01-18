Icon
Home Tech News Google AI multisearch feature for Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel to roll out soon

Google AI multisearch feature for Samsung Galaxy S24, Google Pixel to roll out soon

A revolutionary Google AI multisearch feature for Samsung Galaxy S24 and Google Pixel phones will be rolled out soon for US users, enabling simultaneous image and text searches.

By: MD IJAJ KHAN
| Updated on: Jan 18 2024, 17:46 IST
The innovative Google AI Multisearch feature will be rolled out in the US, enabling simultaneous image and text searches on smartphones. (Samsung)

In a groundbreaking move, Google has unveiled an advanced AI-powered multisearch feature in the United States, reshaping the way users engage with their mobile devices. The innovative Google AI multisearch feature is set to roll out on January 31. It caters to users of cutting-edge smartphones like the Google Pixel 8, Google Pixel 8 Pro, and the newly launched Samsung Galaxy S24 series.

The announcement was made at the Samsung Unpacked event, where Google showcased its commitment to enhancing user experiences. With this new multisearch feature, users can seamlessly conduct searches using both images and text simultaneously, all while staying within their preferred applications, Reuters reported.

Google, headquartered in Mountain View, California, has long dominated the online search market, and this latest move reinforces its dedication to staying at the forefront of technological advancements. The multisearch capability will be accessible through the lens camera icon within the Google app for both Android and iOS platforms.

Google AI Multisearch Features

Originally introduced in 2022 through Google Lens, Multisearch allowed users to combine image and text searches. However, recent advancements in AI have significantly expanded its capabilities. Users can now point their cameras at objects, pose questions, and receive AI-generated answers that go beyond mere visual identification.

For instance, if you stumble upon an unfamiliar board game at a yard sale, Multisearch enables users to snap a picture, ask questions, and receive a comprehensive AI-generated summary sourced from various internet outlets. This innovative feature streamlines the process of learning about new discoveries by conducting research and presenting relevant information seamlessly.

Google's Multisearch is set to redefine how users explore and understand the world around them, simplifying the quest for knowledge in an increasingly interconnected digital landscape.

The unveiling of this feature comes alongside other noteworthy developments announced at the Samsung Unpacked event: Circle to Search.

Google introduces Circle to Search, a revolutionary feature for Android that transforms how users interact with content on their phones. With Circle to Search, users can circle, highlight, or tap text, images, or videos within apps, initiating instant searches for related information without the need to switch between applications.

This feature aims to provide a streamlined user experience by allowing quick access to searches without disrupting the ongoing task. Circle to Search minimises context switching, offering an enhanced Android user experience, particularly when users want to explore something new while engaged in another activity on their phone.

Also read these top stories today:

Samsung vs Apple! Samsung unveiled the Galaxy S24 series with AI features to create dominance in the market. Could it regain the smartphone throne after losing out to Apple in 2023? Check how Samsung is looking to beat Apple here.

Samsung Galaxy S24 launched! Samsung's latest flagship smartphones were launched with upgraded features at the Galaxy Unpacked event in California. It will go head-to-head with Apple's iPhone 15. Check out the specs comparison between Samsung Galaxy S24 and iPhone 15. Know how it is different from its top rival here.

The "just right" robots! As tall as a teddy bear and doped with generative AI, Moxie is capable of interacting with children telling them stories, giving math lessons and performing dance moves with two arms. Want to know more? Read here.

 

 

First Published Date: 18 Jan, 17:41 IST
