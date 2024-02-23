Govt issues high-risk alert for Google Chrome users! Know how to update your browser

In response to critical security concerns, India's Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) has issued a high-risk alert for users of Google Chrome, urging immediate action to mitigate potential threats. The advisory, released recently, highlights multiple vulnerabilities in the desktop version of Google Chrome that could be exploited by remote attackers to execute arbitrary code on targeted systems.

High-risk alert for Google Chrome users

According to CERT-In, these vulnerabilities impact Google Chrome versions prior to v122.0.6261.57 on Windows, Mac, and Linux platforms. The severity of these flaws prompted Google to release an urgent update, with the latest Chrome version containing fixes for 12 security issues, including two categorized as high severity, five as medium severity, and one as low severity. In recognition of the researchers who discovered these vulnerabilities, Google awarded $28,000 in bug bounties.

To safeguard against potential attacks, CERT-In strongly advises Google Chrome users to update their browsers to the latest version immediately.

How to manually update Google Chrome

1. Open Google Chrome on your desktop and locate the three vertical dots in the top-right corner, adjacent to your profile picture.

2. Click on the vertical dots to reveal a drop-down menu, then select 'Help.'

3. From the 'Help' menu, choose 'About Google Chrome.'

4. Google Chrome will automatically check for updates and initiate the installation process.

5. Once the update is complete, click the 'Relaunch' button to restart the browser with the latest version installed.

By following these simple steps, users can fortify their systems against potential security risks associated with outdated browser versions. Prompt action is essential in ensuring the protection of sensitive data and maintaining a secure browsing experience.

Proactive measures such as updating software promptly are crucial in safeguarding against evolving cyber threats. Users are encouraged to heed the advice of cybersecurity authorities and take necessary steps to enhance their digital security posture.

