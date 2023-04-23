Home Tech News NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 23 April 2023: Chilling water tornado

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day 23 April 2023: Chilling water tornado

NASA Astronomy Picture of the Day for 23rd April shows a stunning waterspout in Florida. What is it? Read on.

By: HT TECH
Updated on: Apr 23 2023, 12:38 IST
Waterspout is kind of a tornado over water bodies. Know how it forms. (Image Credit & Copyright: Joey Mole)

NASA shares with the public a different captivating image of the fascinating universe every day. Today, NASA has shown a rare and chilling sight of a water phenomenon on Earth. "What's happening over the water? Pictured here is one of the better images yet recorded of a waterspout, a type of tornado that occurs over water," NASA has explained while sharing a mind-numbing image. In July 2013, the featured image was captured near Tampa Bay, Florida. It's widely believed that the Atlantic Ocean located off the Florida coast is one of the most active areas globally for waterspouts, with numerous formations occurring annually.

But what exactly are the waterspouts? How does a water tornado occur? Read on to know.

What are waterspouts?

Spinning columns of moist air rising over warm water are known as waterspouts. They can be just as hazardous as tornadoes, with wind speeds exceeding 200 kilometers per hour. Interestingly, some waterspouts develop without thunderstorms and in fairly calm weather conditions. Initially, they can be relatively transparent and only noticeable by the peculiar pattern they leave on the water's surface.

The NOAA classified these waterspouts into two categories: tornadic waterspouts and fair weather waterspouts.

Tornadic waterspouts are essentially tornadoes that form over water, or move from land to water, NOAA explained. They share the same characteristics as land-based tornadoes and are often accompanied by severe thunderstorms, high winds, large hail, and dangerous lightning.

On the other hand, fair-weather waterspouts typically form along the dark flat base of a developing cluster of cloud lines. This kind of waterspout is not usually associated with thunderstorms. Unlike tornadic waterspouts, fair-weather waterspouts develop on the surface of the water and move upwards.

Danger of waterspout

In the event that a waterspout moves toward land, the National Weather Service will release a tornado warning, as some waterspouts can lead to significant damage and injuries to individuals. Normally, fair weather waterspouts quickly dissipate once they reach land, and seldom extend far into inland areas.

First Published Date: 23 Apr, 12:37 IST
