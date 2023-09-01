OTT releases: New Tamil movies coming online this week, know when and how to watch

Are you a fan of Tamil movies? Well, you're in luck because this week, some really exciting Tamil films are coming to streaming platforms like Amazon Prime Video and Zee5. You don't have to leave the comfort of your home to enjoy these movies. This week in August, the list of OTT releases includes Baba Black Sheep, DD Returns, Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir, and more. Let's take a look at the top three films you can watch.

Top 3 must-watch Tamil films this week on OTT: When and Where to Watch Online

1. Baba Black Sheep OTT Release

Baba Black Sheep is a heartfelt drama about growing up. It tells the story of two rival school gangs who have to get along when their schools merge. Along the way, they experience friendship, love, bullying, and challenges related to mental health. The film teaches us the importance of acceptance and forgiveness.

Baba Black Sheep has already graced the screens of Amazon Prime Video since August 29, 2023, offering an opportunity to revel in its brilliance from the comfort of your own space.

2. DD Returns OTT Release

If you enjoyed "Dhilukku Dhuddu," you won't want to miss "DD Returns." This standalone sequel stars Santhanam, Surbhi, Redin Kingsley, and Prasanna. The story takes place in the spooky streets of Pondicherry, where a group of friends hide a bag of money and jewels in a haunted house to escape the police. When they return for the loot, they must face a vengeful ghost and play a dangerous game of survival. Mark your calendars for September 1, 2023, when "DD Returns" will haunt your screens, exclusively on Zee5.

3. Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir OTT Release

Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" is an action-packed drama featuring Vijay Sethupathi, Megha Akash, Magizh Thirumeni, and Vivek. The story revolves around Punithan, a refugee with a mysterious past. Despite his dreams of becoming a musician, Punithan faces numerous challenges, including strict refugee laws, unfriendly police, and an unsympathetic society. Stay tuned for the release of "Yaadhum Oore Yaavarum Kelir" on Amazon Prime Video, coming soon to enthrall audiences with its powerful storytelling.

So, get ready to enjoy these Tamil movies from the comfort of your home on popular OTT platforms. Grab your popcorn and prepare for some exciting entertainment.