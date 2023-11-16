 Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(16 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। tecno Laptop
Tecno MEGABOOK T1 Laptop

Tecno MEGABOOK T1 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 37,999 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 17.5 Hrs Battery and RAM.
4
Score
Last updated: 16 November 2023
TecnoMEGABOOKT1Laptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_17.5Hrs
1/1 TecnoMEGABOOKT1Laptop(CoreI311thGen/8GB/512GBSSD/Windows11)_BatteryLife_17.5Hrs
Key Specs
₹37,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.56 Kg weight
17.5 Hrs
₹34,990 30% OFF
Buy Now

Tecno MEGABOOK T1 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Tecno MEGABOOK T1 Laptop in India is Rs. 37,999.  At Amazon, the Tecno MEGABOOK T1 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,990.  It comes in the following colors: Moonshine Silver.

The starting price for the Tecno MEGABOOK T1 Laptop in India is Rs. 37,999.  At Amazon, the Tecno MEGABOOK T1 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 34,990.  It comes in the following colors: Moonshine Silver.

TECNO MEGABOOK T1 Intel Core 11th Gen i3 Processor 8GB RAM 512GB SSD Storage 15 6 Inch 39 62 CM Eye Comfort disply 14 8mm Ultra Slim 70 Wh Large Battery Windows 11 Moonshine Silver 1 56 Kg

TECNO MEGABOOK T1,Intel Core 11th Gen i3 Processor (8GB RAM/512GB SSD Storage), 15.6-Inch(39.62 CM) Eye Comfort disply, (14.8mm Ultra Slim/70 Wh Large Battery/Windows 11/ Moonshine Silver / 1.56 Kg)
₹49,999 ₹34,990
Buy Now
Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • Yes
  • 17.5 Hrs
  • 65 W
Display Details
  • No
  • FHD Display
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 350 nits
  • 141 ppi
General Information
  • Tecno
  • 358 x 236 x 16 mm
  • 1.56 Kg weight
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Moonshine Silver
  • MEGABOOK T1
  • 16 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 1
  • 1*8 Gigabyte
  • 8 GB
Multimedia
  • 720p
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • Dual Mic AI ENC
  • 2 MP
  • Yes
Networking
  • 5
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.1
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card
Performance
  • Intel Iris Xe
  • 1.7 Ghz
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
Peripherals
  • Yes
  • Yes
Ports
  • 2
  • No
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
Storage
  • 512 GB
Tecno MEGABOOK T1 Laptop
  • Icon512 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB RAM null
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
Tecno MEGABOOK T1 Laptop Competitors
icon17% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE011UIN
  • Icon1 TB HDD
  • Icon8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon10% OFF
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
  • Icon1 TB HDD
  • Icon4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size
icon37% OFF
Asus VivoBook 14 X415EA EB342TS Laptop
  • Icon256 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon14 Inches Display Size
Lenovo Ideapad 3 15IML05 81WB012DIN Laptop
  • Icon256 GB SSD
  • Icon8 GB RAM DDR4
  • Icon15.6 Inches Display Size

    Icon
    Tecno Megabook T1 Laptop