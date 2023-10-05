Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs coming! Know which one fits your needs

Televisions are an essential part of every home, just like a smartphone is a must-have product for every individual. It is a central location where the entire family can get together even in this spectacularly busy era. And in case you are wondering about size, then know that a 32-inch smart TV is one of the perfect sizes around that will fit almost everybody's varied needs. That's why it has carved a niche of its own and remains a popular category. On top of that, these TVs also offer affordability and portability, making them ideal for consumers. If you are also looking for a 32-inch smart TV, then you need to take note, because the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 is just around the corner, and it is expected to offer big discounts on a wide range of 32-inch smart TVs from top brands, enabling you to save significant amounts.

Here, we'll take a look at the best 32-inch smart TVs on the market, based on factors such as price, features, and picture quality. So if you're ready to upgrade your TV, read on to learn more about the best 32-inch smart TVs you can buy at great discounts during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023.

In this list we will go through Redmi HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV, Samsung Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV, LG HD Ready Smart LED TV, Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV, and Acer Advanced Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV. All of these are among the highest-selling smart TVs in the 32-inch category. They all sport LED displays, at least 20W speaker output, a wide range of smart features, as well as decent connectivity options. However, every television is unique in terms of what it offers, and we will try to explain how these devices differ.

The Amazon Great Indian Festival is an annual event by the ecommerce company where it offers big discounts on products across a wide range of categories including smartphones, smart TVs, laptops, earphones and headphones, Air Conditioners, Fridges, other electronic appliances, and various other products. In addition to straight discounts, you can also take advantage of other offers such as exchange deals, bank discounts, cashback offers, and no-cost EMIs. This means that you can save even more money on your purchase. Do note, that the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023 goes live on October 7 for Prime members and on October 8 for everyone else.

Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

For budget buyers, Redmi HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a great option. This 32-inch television offers a metallic bezel-less design, greatly enhancing the display real estate and improving your viewing experience. The smart TV has a viewing angle of 178 degrees, allowing you to sit in your favorite corner of the room and still enjoy the same picture quality. It sports a resolution of 1366x768p and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It also gets 20W speakers with Dolby Audio.

The Redmi HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV flaunts a range of smart features including in-built Fire TV, app support for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and 12,000 other apps from the App Store. The TV remote is equipped with Alexa so you can turn on your favorite TV show through voice control. It also supports Display Mirroring via Airplay and Miracast.

The Redmi smart TV is for those who prefer Fire TV and enjoy its benefits. Since this TV comes pre-installed with Fire TV, users can easily integrate it to watch the content they desire. The OS experience might be a little laggy, but it should not interfere with your overall experience. The TV remote with Alexa is another cool addition and it should elevate your overall experience of binge sessions, especially if you want to quickly move from one show to another on a separate streaming platform.

The deal prices of the device will be live on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for all. You can stand the chance to get up to 45 percent off on the smart TV.

Specifications

Display Sound Connectivity Storage Warranty 32-inch (1366x768p) 20W output, Dolby Audio Dual Band Wi-Fi (2.4 GHz/ 5 GHz), 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, ARC, Ethernet, Bluetooth 5.0, 3.5mm earphone jack 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Storage 1 year comprehensive

Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series HD Ready LED Smart TV

If you are someone who prioritizes high-quality displays and an immersive viewing experience in your smart TVs, you simply cannot go wrong with Samsung. The Samsung 32-inch Wondertainment Series Smart TV boasts HD ready LED display with a resolution of 1366x768p, a glossy black design, and 20W speakers with Dolby Digital Plus support.

The Samsung smart TV comes with built-in Wi-Fi and SmartThings App compatibility so you can easily access your favorite OTT platforms as well as control your smart devices from the same central hub. This means you can watch your favorite shows and movies, adjust your thermostat, and turn on the lights all from your TV. You can also cast your smartphone display directly into the TV using the Live Cast feature. This is a great way to share your favorite photos and videos with friends and family on a larger screen.

The Samsung smart TV is for those who prioritize viewing experience over everything else. Samsung display panels are known for their high-resolution and deep contrasts that produce some of the best image quality, which is perfect for an immersive viewing experience. On the downside, it does come with lower internal storage than other TVs on the list, but that should not matter much if you know the apps you will be using and do not plan to use a lot of apps.

The deal prices of the device will be live on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for all. You can stand the chance to get up to 40 percent off on the smart TV.

Specifications

Display Sound Connectivity Storage Warranty 32-inch (1366x768p) 20W output Dolby Digital Plus 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, dual-band Wi-Fi, Ethernet ‎1.5 GB RAM 1 year comprehensive

LG 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED TV

LG is also a brand that you should not gloss over if you're looking for an all-purpose TV that has good sound quality, a high-resolution display, and enough connectivity options. The HD Ready Smart LED TV packs a quad-core processor that helps in creating a dynamic color range and high contrast to make the video quality crisp and vivid. It also gets a Home dashboard to let you control all your smart home appliances in one single window. It also sports a very cool multi-tasking feature that lets you watch TV while you surf the internet.

The display gets a resolution of 1366x768p and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a 20W speaker output with the support of DTS Virtual:X for an enhanced surround sound effect. It also supports screen mirroring, Mini TV browser, Office 365 and more. On connectivity, it gets 2 HDMI ports and 1 USB port, in addition to Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and Ethernet.

LG smart TV is sort of a dark horse in this list because while it does not offer anything outstanding like the Redmi and Samsung TV above, it checks all the boxes to offer an all-around performance. You get a good display, enough connectivity options, speakers capable of producing rich sound, and decent smart features. If you're short on budget and still want to get a value-for-money device, you can opt for this.

The deal prices of the device will be live on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for all. You can stand the chance to get up to 50 percent off on the LG smart TV.

Specifications

Display Sound Connectivity Storage Warranty 32-inch, (1366x768p) 20W, DTS Virtual:X 2 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, Ethernet 1 GB RAM 1 year comprehensive

MI 32-inch 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV

MI smart TVs have been gaining a lot of attention for offering feature-packed televisions at affordable prices. If you are someone who prefers to not spend too much on devices but still wants to enjoy premium features, then the Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV is the perfect option for you.

The smart TV features a resolution of 1366 x 768p and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. Coming to sound quality, it has a 24W output and supports Dolby Audio. It runs on Android TV 11 and has IMDb integration into the device. It has a universal search, 300+ live channels, kids mode with parental lock, smart recommendations, Google Assistant support, 5000+ apps from Play Store, Chromecast built-in, Low Latency Mode, and more. On connectivity, it has dual-band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, ARC, Bluetooth, Ethernet, and more.

Mi smart TVs are known for two things — competitive prices and premium-like features, and this TV delivers them both. You get a powerful speaker, a wide viewing experience, integration of movie and show rating site IMDb to help you quickly judge how good or bad it is, smart recommendations to quickly pick something to watch, Chromecast support, live channels and more. These features are quite difficult to find in this price range. But on the downside, the OS experience often gets criticized by users for being buggy and lagging a bit after a few months.

The deal prices of the device will be live on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for all. You can stand the chance to get up to 45 percent off on the LG smart TV.

Specifications

Display Sound Connectivity Storage Warranty 32-inch (1366x768p) 24W output, Dolby Audio Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, ARC, Ethernet, Bluetooth 1GB RAM + 8GB Internal Storage 1 year comprehensive

Acer 32-inch Advanced Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV

While many would not think of Acer among the top brands when it comes to smart TVs, let us change your opinion by telling you that this Advanced Series HD Ready Smart LED Google TV is perhaps the most feature-rich smart TV in our entire list. And if you're looking for an advanced TV experience, then this Acer television will not disappoint you.

The Acer smart TV features a resolution of 1366 x 768p and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. It has a massive 30W sound output along with Dolby Audio support. The display has an intelligent frame stabilization engine that allows smoother frame transition and blue light reduction to protect your eyes.

The TV comes with Google TV integration, content recommendations, Google Assistant support, built-in Chromecast, voice-enabled smart remote, and hotkeys for quick access to Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and Disney+Hotstar. Coming to connectivity, it gets dual-band Wifi, 2 way Bluetooth, 2 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports.

Acer may not be a mainstream TV brand in India yet, however, the company has been making strides in bringing out powerhouse televisions at a cutthroat price point. Take this smart TV in consideration. You get the highest speaker output in this list at 30W, the highest storage and RAM in the list, Google TV integration, hotkeys for apps, as well as plenty of connectivity options. However, some users do point out that the display is just above average quality and the OS again suffers from occasional glitches and slowdowns, so you might want to be aware of it.

The deal prices of the device will be live on October 7 for Prime members and October 8 for all. You can stand the chance to get up to 45 percent off on the LG smart TV.

Specifications

Display Sound Connectivity Storage Warranty 32-inch (1366x768p) 30W output, Dolby Audio Dual Band Wi-Fi, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports 1.5 GB RAM + 16GB Internal Storage 1 year comprehensive

So, these were the top 32-inch smart TVs that are available on Amazon and will get some big discounts at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Once the sale goes live, you can visit the website or the app and check exactly how much you'll be able to save.

