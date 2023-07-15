Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: 5 Best TV deals with over 50% off - TCL, Mi to Hisense

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023: The sale is in full swing! The ongoing Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 features massive discounts and irresistible offers across a wide range of products. Whether you're eyeing the latest smartphones, home appliances, gadgets, or TVs, this is the perfect time to shop. If you are seeking to upgrade or purchase a new smart TV, Amazon is your destination right now. With an impressive selection of top brands, Amazon Prime Day Sale presents numerous choices to cater to your preferences, ranging from budget-friendly models to cutting-edge 4K smart TVs. Check out these Amazon Prime Day sale deals below.

Alongside the remarkable discounts, you can take advantage of enticing exchange offers, potentially saving you up to Rs. 2550. However, time is crucial as the sale is set to conclude tomorrow. Therefore, you need to make your decision now. To help you find the best deal, we have curated a list of top TV deals with at least 50 percent off. Find here the best Amazon Prime Day offers on TVs from TCL, Hisense to Mi.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 TV deals

Mi 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV L32M7-5AIN

Head to Amazon and find the MI 5A Series HD Ready Smart Android LED TV at a 52 percent discount. This 32-inch smart TV can be yours at just Rs. 11999. Plus, you can find an instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on ICICI credit card for EMI transactions. This TV features an HD Ready display, 2 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and 24 Watts Output.

B0B8CXTTG3-1

TCL S Series Full HD Smart Android LED TV 40S5400A

Right now, under the sale, you can find this TV with a whopping 56 percent discount, priced at Rs. 17990. On ICICI Bank Credit Card, you can get up to Rs. 1250 discount. This 40-inch full HD TV comes with a bezel-less design.

B0C146SQVS-2

Hisense Tornado 2.0 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 65A7H

If you need a large display-sized TV, then this 65-inch Hisense 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV will cost you Rs. 49990 with a flat discount of 50 percent. Plus, an instant discount of up to Rs. 1500 on SBI Credit Card EMI transactions.

B0B9WYLHL6-3

iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV iFF58U62

With a whopping 64 percent off, this Amazon Prime Day deal lets you bring iFFALCON 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV home for just Rs. 30999. You can get an instant discount of up to Rs. 1250 on the ICICI Bank Credit Card Non-EMI option.

B0BMQL1518-4

TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T6G

Looking for a premium QLED smart TV? Check the deal on this 55-inch TCL 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV with 58 percent off. It will cost you just Rs. 50990.