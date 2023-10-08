Amazon sale 2023: Check deals on smart TVs under Rs. 40000; LG, Samsung, Hisense, more

Amazon sale 2023: If you've been looking to buy a smart TV, there are so many options flooding the market that it is easy to get confused. With so many options, choosing the best TV for you can be a hassle. From refresh rate and type of panel to screen resolution, there are a lot of aspects to consider when choosing the perfect TV. And then, there is the question of price. But lucky for you, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is currently ongoing and you can get feature-packed smart TVs and save a lot in the process. Let us take a look at thelatest deals rolled out during the Amazon Sale.

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 55-inch 4K UHD TV is powered by LG webOS, and features a big panel that is HDR10 Pro certified with 60Hz refresh rate. For gamers, it features the Game Optimizer and an upscaler. Other features include web browser, AI Functions, and more. The TV comes with 1.5GB RAM and 8GB storage.

During the Amazon sale, it can be purchased with a massive discount at just Rs. 39990.

Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung's new Crystal iSmart 4K UHD TV features one billion true colors with PurColor and Crystal Processor 4K. Its design contains a 3-side bezel-less design for the viewing experience and it also features High Dynamic Range (HDR) to enhance brightness. The TV comes with OTS Lite for on-screen motion and 3D surround sound with two virtual speakers. The 43-inch display has a ‎resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 50Hz. It IoT sensor can detect changes in illuminance on 7 levels and adjust the brightness. The universal remote has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and Samsung TV Plus.

The smart TV usually retails for Rs. 52900 but during the Amazon sale, Prime early deal, you can get it for just Rs. 26999, enjoying a 35 percent discount.

Hisense 43-inch 4K QLED TV

The Hisense Tornado Series 4K UHD QLED TV features Dolby Vision IQ, and Quantum Dot Colour technology for accurate colour reproduction and deeper blacks. It is equipped with Dolby Vision and Atmos. For gaming enthusiasts, the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV comes with a 240Hz HRR panel. It also features a built-in subwoofer along with 49W speakers. The TV comes with 3GB RAM and 8GB storage, and is powered by Android. During the Amazon sale, it can be purchased for just Rs. 24999 inclusive of all the offers.

Mi X Series 43-inch 4K TV

The Mi X Series 43-inch 4K TV runs on Android and features Xiaomi's popular PatchWall. It gets Dolby Vision, Dolby Audio and the Vivid Picture Engine. It has a metallic, bezel-less design. The TV is equipped with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage. During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, the price of the Xiaomi X Series 43-inch 4K TV will be lowered to just Rs. 22999.

Redmi 32-inch HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

For budget buyers, Redmi HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV is a great option. This 32-inch television offers a metallic bezel-less design, greatly enhancing the display real estate and improving your viewing experience. The smart TV has a viewing angle of 178 degrees, allowing you to sit in your favorite corner of the room and still enjoy the same picture quality. It sports a resolution of 1366x768p and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It also gets 20W speakers with Dolby Audio.

The Redmi HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV flaunts a range of smart features including in-built Fire TV, app support for Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and 12,000 other apps from the App Store. The TV remote is equipped with Alexa so you can turn on your favorite TV show through voice control. It also supports Display Mirroring via Airplay and Miracast.

The smart TV that usually costs Rs. 24999 is available for just Rs. 8999 during the Amazon sale 2023.

