Amazon sale 2023: Great discounts on 55-inch smart TVs! Samsung, Hisense, LG, more

Amazon sale 2023: The ICC Cricket World Cup is upon us and tomorrow, October 8, team India will play its first game against Australia. India vs Australia in a World Cup is always a special occasion, and it warrants upgrading your smart TV to a larger display, if you have already been planning to. And the timing could not have been better as right now, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is also live for Prime members. This means while you enjoy the game, you can also take advantage of lucrative deals, discounts, and bank offers to save a lot. If you're struggling to pick the right TV for you, check the following choices that are sure to make your World Cup viewing a lot more fun.

Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung's new Crystal iSmart 4K UHD TV features one billion true colors with PurColor and Crystal Processor 4K. Its design contains a 3-side bezel-less design for the viewing experience and it also features High Dynamic Range (HDR) to enhance brightness. The TV comes with OTS Lite for on-screen motion and 3D surround sound with two virtual speakers. The 55-inch display has a ‎resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 50Hz. It IoT sensor can detect changes in illuminance on 7 levels and adjust the brightness. The universal remote has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and Samsung TV Plus.

The smart TV usually retails for Rs. 64900 but during the sale, Prime early deal, you can get it for just Rs. 41999, enjoying a 35 percent discount.

Hisense Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Hisense has become a popular name in the TV category, and the Bezelless series is no different. The 55-inch smart TV sports a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It gets a 20W speaker with Dolby Atmos support. Coming to connectivity, it offers 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. It supports Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR and more.

The smart TV generally retails for Rs. 59999, but during the Amazon sale 2023, it can be purchased for Rs. 35459 letting you grab a sweet 41 percent discount.

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This 4K UHD smart TV features a display resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is equipped with an AI processor that boosts the picture quality for a better viewing experience. Supporting My Profile, the smart TV offers personalized content recommendations. With a gaming dashboard and HGiG support, it also offers a crisp display and responsive screen for gaming.

The TV generally retails for Rs. 79990, but during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it can be bought at a discount of 50 percent, meaning the price tag is just Rs. 39990.

Mi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

The feature-packed Mi X Series smart TV features a metal bezelless design and a display resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It offers a 30W sound output which is supported by Dolby Audio. The TV comes with Android 10 out of the box and supports more than 10,000 apps from the Play Store. The display is also benefitted by features such as 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Reality Flow MEMC.

The smart TV generally sells for Rs. 54999 on Amazon but during the Amazon sale 2023, it can be purchased for Rs. 34990, offering a stunning 36 percent discount.

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony Bravia has made a name for itself due to its premium quality hardware and software experience that makes for a great binging session if you are willing to pay a little bit more. It is fitted with a special X1 4K processor, down-firing twin speakers with 20W output, and more. It also has ALLM and eARC inputs along with HDMI 2.1 support to make it a great device for gaming.

The smart TV usually retails on Amazon for Rs. 99999, but during the Prime early deal sale, you can buy it for Rs. 59990.

