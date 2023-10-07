Icon
Home TV News Amazon sale 2023: Great discounts on 55-inch smart TVs! Samsung, Hisense, LG, more

Amazon sale 2023: Great discounts on 55-inch smart TVs! Samsung, Hisense, LG, more

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Looking for a large-screen television to watch the Cricket World Cup? Check out these amazing deals on 55-inch smart TVs from Samsung, Hisense, LG, and others.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 07 2023, 15:23 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon sale 2023: Find the perfect smart TV for your binge sessions and save big bucks while purchasing it. Check deals from Samsung, Hisense, LG, and more. (Samsung)
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon sale 2023: Find the perfect smart TV for your binge sessions and save big bucks while purchasing it. Check deals from Samsung, Hisense, LG, and more. (Samsung)

Amazon sale 2023: The ICC Cricket World Cup is upon us and tomorrow, October 8, team India will play its first game against Australia. India vs Australia in a World Cup is always a special occasion, and it warrants upgrading your smart TV to a larger display, if you have already been planning to. And the timing could not have been better as right now, the Amazon Great Indian Festival is also live for Prime members. This means while you enjoy the game, you can also take advantage of lucrative deals, discounts, and bank offers to save a lot. If you're struggling to pick the right TV for you, check the following choices that are sure to make your World Cup viewing a lot more fun.

Samsung Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung's new Crystal iSmart 4K UHD TV features one billion true colors with PurColor and Crystal Processor 4K. Its design contains a 3-side bezel-less design for the viewing experience and it also features High Dynamic Range (HDR) to enhance brightness. The TV comes with OTS Lite for on-screen motion and 3D surround sound with two virtual speakers. The 55-inch display has a ‎resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 50Hz. It IoT sensor can detect changes in illuminance on 7 levels and adjust the brightness. The universal remote has dedicated hotkeys for Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, Prime Video, and Samsung TV Plus.

We are now on WhatsApp! Click to join.

The smart TV usually retails for Rs. 64900 but during the sale, Prime early deal, you can get it for just Rs. 41999, enjoying a 35 percent discount.

B0C1GYTFXY-1

Hisense Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Hisense has become a popular name in the TV category, and the Bezelless series is no different. The 55-inch smart TV sports a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It gets a 20W speaker with Dolby Atmos support. Coming to connectivity, it offers 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports, along with dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1. It supports Google TV, Google Assistant, Chromecast, Miracast, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR and more.

The smart TV generally retails for Rs. 59999, but during the Amazon sale 2023, it can be purchased for Rs. 35459 letting you grab a sweet 41 percent discount.

B0B2CR7N3N-2

LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

This 4K UHD smart TV features a display resolution of 3840x2160 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It is equipped with an AI processor that boosts the picture quality for a better viewing experience. Supporting My Profile, the smart TV offers personalized content recommendations. With a gaming dashboard and HGiG support, it also offers a crisp display and responsive screen for gaming.

The TV generally retails for Rs. 79990, but during the Amazon Great Indian Festival, it can be bought at a discount of 50 percent, meaning the price tag is just Rs. 39990.

B0B3XXSB1K-3

Mi X Series 4K Ultra HD Smart Android LED TV

The feature-packed Mi X Series smart TV features a metal bezelless design and a display resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It offers a 30W sound output which is supported by Dolby Audio. The TV comes with Android 10 out of the box and supports more than 10,000 apps from the Play Store. The display is also benefitted by features such as 4K HDR, Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG, and Reality Flow MEMC.

The smart TV generally sells for Rs. 54999 on Amazon but during the Amazon sale 2023, it can be purchased for Rs. 34990, offering a stunning 36 percent discount.

B0BD7BZ6X1-4

Sony Bravia 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

Sony Bravia has made a name for itself due to its premium quality hardware and software experience that makes for a great binging session if you are willing to pay a little bit more. It is fitted with a special X1 4K processor, down-firing twin speakers with 20W output, and more. It also has ALLM and eARC inputs along with HDMI 2.1 support to make it a great device for gaming.

B09WN26DG5-5

The smart TV usually retails on Amazon for Rs. 99999, but during the Prime early deal sale, you can buy it for Rs. 59990.

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 07 Oct, 15:17 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

Red Dead Redemption
Red Dead Redemption can now be played at 60fps on PS5
Hot Wheels Unleashed 2
Nintendo Switch games launching in October: Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Hot Wheels Unleashed 2 and more
Roblox Clicking Havoc
Roblox Clicking Havoc codes for October 2023: Chance to win boosts, pets, and more
Jailbreak in Roblox
Top 5 games to play on Roblox: Adopt Me, Survive the Killer, and more
Ryan Cohen
Ryan Cohen’s GameStop Gambit Raises Specter of His Spotty Record
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon