Icon
Home TV News Amazon Sale 2023: Upgrade your entertainment with up to 67% off on LG, Samsung smart TVs

Amazon Sale 2023: Upgrade your entertainment with up to 67% off on LG, Samsung smart TVs

Amazon Sale 2023: Discover incredible discounts on smart TVs and get the best deals on top brands like LG, Hisense and more to upgrade your home entertainment.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 12 2023, 12:47 IST
Icon
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Big discounts coming on Motorola Razr 40, Techno Phantom V Fold, more
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
1/5 Motorola Razr 40: The Motorola Razr 40 features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ foldable pOLED panel and a 1.5-inch cover display. The main display comes with a 144Hz rate and 1400nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset coupled with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM. It comes with a dual-camera setup of a 64MP primary camera coupled with a 12MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed by a 4200mAh battery. The smartphone retails for Rs.99999, however, during the Amazon sale you can get it for Rs.44999 including bank offers. (Motorola)
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
2/5 Techno Phantom V Fold: The smartphone features a 7.85-inch 2K LTPO Display with a 6.42-inch FHD+ sub-display. It is powered by MTK Dimensity 9000+ processes with a 1.08 million AnTuTu score. It features a 50MP main and telephoto camera along with a 13MP ultra-wide camera. It is backed with a 5000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.109999, however, during sale, you can get it for Rs.80999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
3/5 Motorola Razr 40 Ultra: The smartphone features a 6.9-inch full-HD+ pOLED screen with 3.6-inch cover display. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and a 3800mAh battery which has 30W charging support.  it features a 12MP primary camera and a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera along with a 32MP macro vision camera. The smartphone retails for Rs.119999 and during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.72999 including bank offers. (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
4/5 Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5: It features a 6.7-inch foldable dynamic AMOLED 2X display and a 3.4-inch cover display. It comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1750 nits peak brightness. It is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor coupled with 8GB of RAM. It is backed with a 3700mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.102999, however, during the sale, you can get it for Rs.92999 including bank offers.   (Samsung)
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
5/5 Techno Phantom V Flip: It features a 6.9-inch foldable AMOLED display and a 1.32-inch secondary AMOLED display. It is powered by a D8050 5G Processor coupled with 16GB of RAM. It features a 64MP rear camera and a 32MP front camera. It is backed by a 4000mAh battery which supports 45W fast charging. The smartphone retails for Rs.71999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs.47999 including bank offers.  (Amazon)
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
icon View all Images
Grab the huge discounts on smart TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. (Pexels)

Amazon Sale 2023: Are you thinking of buying a fantastic smart TV to boost your home entertainment? Now's the perfect time! Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is here, and you can grab jaw-dropping deals with discounts of up to 66% on smart TVs. In today's world, a smart TV is a must-have. It's like having a whole world of entertainment right at your fingertips. Whether you love movies, sports, or gaming, a smart TV can do it all. You can stream your favorite shows, play games, and explore countless apps. Let's check out some of the best TV deals during this fantastic sale:

1. Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung's UA55AUE60AKLXL Smart TV is sleek and loaded with features. It has 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and uses the easy-to-navigate Tizen operating system. The TV boasts an incredible display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Connecting is a breeze with Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI options. It also has useful features like a Smart Remote, Universal Guide, PC Mode, and Screen Mirroring. Plus, it's powered by the high-performance Crystal Processor 4K. You can enjoy many apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, YouTube, and more. The original price is Rs. 69,900, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs. 42,990 - that's an amazing 38% discount.

B092BL5DCX-1

2. LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43UR7500PSC delivers top-notch visuals. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, you get sharp and smooth images. It even has AI Sound for a virtual surround 5.1 audio experience. This TV uses WebOS, giving you access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit. With its slim design and 4K upscaling, it'll add a touch of style to your living room. LG provides a one-year warranty. The original price is Rs. 49,990, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs. 27,990 - a fantastic 44% discount.

B0C82ZHYQ8-2

3. Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi L43R8-FVIN offers an excellent smart TV experience at a competitive price. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate for clear visuals. The Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa makes navigation easy. The TV also supports display mirroring through Apple Airplay 2 and Miracast. With 2GB RAM and 8GB storage, it performs well. Redmi offers a comprehensive one-year warranty. The original price is Rs. 42,999, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 21,999 - a huge 49% discount.

B0CG5STQFQ-3

4. iFFALCON 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in sleek black offers a fantastic home entertainment experience. It has a 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear visuals and uses the integrated Google TV platform, giving you access to many apps and streaming services. With Dolby Audio support, it delivers top-notch sound quality. This TV boasts a quad-core processor for smooth performance and has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity. Its stylish design enhances any living space. The original price is Rs. 85,990, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 27,999 - an incredible 67% discount.

B0BMQL1518-4

5. Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED TV

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini LED TV. It has a 240 Hz refresh rate for fluid and precise visuals. With 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1, it's ready to connect to your devices. The TV's sound system offers powerful 49 Watts Output with 2.1 Channel speakers and Dolby Atmos support for remarkable audio quality. It's equipped with Hi View Engine, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR, and a Quad-core processor for smart TV functionality. The display features 240 Full Array Local Dimming Zones, a bezel-less floating design, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and VRR & ALLM, delivering unparalleled visual excellence. Enjoy tear-free gameplay and an array of connectivity options for an immersive entertainment experience. The original price is Rs. 1,09,999, but during the Amazo sale, you can get it for just Rs. 57,990 - a massive 47% discount.

B0C3H1GDY1-5

Don't miss out on these fantastic TV deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Upgrade your entertainment experience with these incredible discounts. Hurry, the Amazon sale won't last forever.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 12 Oct, 12:47 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

Roblox
Roblox finally released on PS4 and PS5; Know all about it
Rocket League
Rocket League players, beware! You will not be able to trade items after this DATE
Sony PS5
Sony announces new-look PlayStation 5 with slimmer design, increased storage
GTA 5
Bored of waiting for GTA 6? Play these GTA games in chronological order
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon