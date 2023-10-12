Amazon Sale 2023: Upgrade your entertainment with up to 67% off on LG, Samsung smart TVs

Amazon Sale 2023: Are you thinking of buying a fantastic smart TV to boost your home entertainment? Now's the perfect time! Amazon's Great Indian Festival Sale is here, and you can grab jaw-dropping deals with discounts of up to 66% on smart TVs. In today's world, a smart TV is a must-have. It's like having a whole world of entertainment right at your fingertips. Whether you love movies, sports, or gaming, a smart TV can do it all. You can stream your favorite shows, play games, and explore countless apps. Let's check out some of the best TV deals during this fantastic sale:

1. Samsung 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

Samsung's UA55AUE60AKLXL Smart TV is sleek and loaded with features. It has 1.5GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and uses the easy-to-navigate Tizen operating system. The TV boasts an incredible display with a resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. Connecting is a breeze with Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, and HDMI options. It also has useful features like a Smart Remote, Universal Guide, PC Mode, and Screen Mirroring. Plus, it's powered by the high-performance Crystal Processor 4K. You can enjoy many apps, including Netflix, Amazon Prime, Sony Liv, Zee5, YouTube, and more. The original price is Rs. 69,900, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs. 42,990 - that's an amazing 38% discount.

B092BL5DCX-1

2. LG 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 43UR7500PSC delivers top-notch visuals. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate, you get sharp and smooth images. It even has AI Sound for a virtual surround 5.1 audio experience. This TV uses WebOS, giving you access to popular streaming apps like Netflix and Prime Video. It also supports Apple Airplay 2 and Homekit. With its slim design and 4K upscaling, it'll add a touch of style to your living room. LG provides a one-year warranty. The original price is Rs. 49,990, but during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs. 27,990 - a fantastic 44% discount.

B0C82ZHYQ8-2

3. Redmi 43-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TV

The Redmi L43R8-FVIN offers an excellent smart TV experience at a competitive price. It features 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60 Hz refresh rate for clear visuals. The Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa makes navigation easy. The TV also supports display mirroring through Apple Airplay 2 and Miracast. With 2GB RAM and 8GB storage, it performs well. Redmi offers a comprehensive one-year warranty. The original price is Rs. 42,999, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 21,999 - a huge 49% discount.

B0CG5STQFQ-3

4. iFFALCON 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The iFFALCON 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV in sleek black offers a fantastic home entertainment experience. It has a 4K Ultra HD resolution for crystal-clear visuals and uses the integrated Google TV platform, giving you access to many apps and streaming services. With Dolby Audio support, it delivers top-notch sound quality. This TV boasts a quad-core processor for smooth performance and has 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports for connectivity. Its stylish design enhances any living space. The original price is Rs. 85,990, but during the sale, you can get it for just Rs. 27,999 - an incredible 67% discount.

B0BMQL1518-4

5. Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart Mini LED TV

Immerse yourself in stunning visuals with the Hisense 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Mini LED TV. It has a 240 Hz refresh rate for fluid and precise visuals. With 2 HDMI 2.1 ports, 2 HDMI 2.0 ports, Dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1, it's ready to connect to your devices. The TV's sound system offers powerful 49 Watts Output with 2.1 Channel speakers and Dolby Atmos support for remarkable audio quality. It's equipped with Hi View Engine, Auto Low Latency Mode for VRR, and a Quad-core processor for smart TV functionality. The display features 240 Full Array Local Dimming Zones, a bezel-less floating design, and supports Dolby Vision, HDR10, HDR10+, HLG, and VRR & ALLM, delivering unparalleled visual excellence. Enjoy tear-free gameplay and an array of connectivity options for an immersive entertainment experience. The original price is Rs. 1,09,999, but during the Amazo sale, you can get it for just Rs. 57,990 - a massive 47% discount.

B0C3H1GDY1-5

Don't miss out on these fantastic TV deals at the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023. Upgrade your entertainment experience with these incredible discounts. Hurry, the Amazon sale won't last forever.