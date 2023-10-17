Icon
Home TV News Amazon sale: Grab huge price cuts on top smart LED TVs

Amazon sale: Grab huge price cuts on top smart LED TVs

Looking for a TV upgrade? Then check out these massive discounts on the top 5 LED smart TVs during the Amazon Great Indian Festival.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Oct 17 2023, 13:05 IST
Icon
Amazon Kickstarter Sale: Get up to 40% off on Samsung, Sony, Redmi and LG TVs
Amazon is offering huge price cuts on top smart LED TVs.
1/6 Amazon Kickstarter Sale 2023: Don't miss out on this five-day extravaganza! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is just around the corner. Before the big event, the e-commerce giant has rolled out the "Kickstarter" deals with up to 40% off on TVs from renowned brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Avail ultimate flexibility with attractive offers, including no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and extended warranties. Additionally, seize an extra 10% discount with SBI cards. Discover a wide array of new deals and best sellers to transform your home entertainment experience. Elevate your viewing experience while maximising savings during this unmissable event. Don't miss out on this limited-time Amazon sale opportunity. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K Smart TV: Grab the Sony Bravia TV 55 inch at just Rs. 56,990, a 43% discount. This smart TV's powerful processor utilises algorithms to reduce noise and enhance details. The Sony Bravia TV can automatically switch to game mode, reducing input lag and improving responsiveness. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 Samsung 43 inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: The Samsung smart TV 43 inches is now available at Rs. 32,990, a 38% discount during the Amazon kickstarter sale. Stay connected with your loved ones through Google Meet video calling using the slim-fit camera. Samsung's One Billion True Colours bring reality to your TV screen, representing existing colours in their natural state. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 LG (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: The LG 55 Inch TV is a perfect option within a bargain price range of Rs. 41,990, a 48% discount during the Amazon Sale. This smart LED TV supports almost all OTT platforms and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, etc. With a 4K ultra HD display and 60 Hz refresh rate, this LG TV offers an exceptional viewing experience. Additional features of this Android TV include WebOS 22 with user profiles, filmmaker mode, HDR 10 Pro and HLG, game optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode, AI brightness control, and AI Sound. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Samsung (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Amazon sale 2023 offers an unbeatable discount of up to 26 percent on this Samsung TV, and you can make it yours at just Rs. 47,990. This LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for easy connectivity with set-top boxes, gaming consoles, hard drives, and other USB devices. The 20W sound output-2CH, powerful speakers with Q-Symphony, and mobile camera support provide more reasons to buy this TV. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Hisense 43 inch Smart LED Google TV: The Hisense 43 inch Smart LED Google TV is now available at Rs. 29,990, a 33% discount. During the Amazon Sale 2023. This 43 inch smart TV offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Moreover, the offered Hisense TV comes with a 10-bit display panel and is appreciated for its bezel-less floating design. With the ability to deliver 4K ultra HD resolution (3840x2160), this smart TV comes in the dimension of ‎96.3 x 23.3 x 61.1 cm. (Amazon)
Amazon is offering huge price cuts on top smart LED TVs.
icon View all Images
Amazon is offering huge price cuts on top smart LED TVs.

Amazon sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival is still live. If you are sceptical about choices, take your time to go through our list and grab the best deals available as the e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on electronics products across all categories and brands. If you are someone who is looking for a smart LED TV with a crisp display, great viewing angles, and deep contrasts, then this is the right time to start your hunt as these big price cuts may not last for long. Check deals and discounts on top LED TVs.

Top 5 smart LED TVs with huge price cut

Samsung Crystal iSmart LED TV. It features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display for an amazing viewing experience. It is also integrated with a slim-fit camera for video calling. Its smart feature also includes auto game mode (ALLM) for faster frame transition and improved gaming performance. Additionally, its features include apps, Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, Media Home, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, AI Speaker, Easy Setup, App Casting, and more. The smart TV retails for Rs.64900, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.44490 giving you a 31 percent discount.

B0C1GYTFXY-1

Hisense Tornado Series 4K QLED TV: It comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with light sensing, HDR game mode, FreeSync Premium and ALLM. It is powered by a Quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 8GB storage. It sports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 for effortless connectivity. The Hisense smart TV retails for Rs.79999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.41990, giving you a discount of 48 percent.

B0C73QLNMV-2

TCL QLED Google TV: The TV features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV is equipped with a 64-bit Quad Core Processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16 GB flash memory. It also comes with Game Master, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, built-in apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and hand-free voice control With Alexa. The smart TV originally retails at Rs.121990, however from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.35990, giving you a 70 percent discount.

B0C2VJMKZS-3

MI Android LED TV: It has a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The smartTV is powered by a Quad-core A55 CPU processor and comes with amazing smart features such as PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, kids mode with parental lock, 300+ free live channels, OTT apps, Chromecast, Ok Google, and more. It has a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The smartTV has a price tag of Rs.54999, however, from the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs. 34999, giving you a 36 percent discount.

 

B0BD7BZ6X1-4

LG LED smart TV: It features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. Its smart features AI ThinQ, WebOS 22 with user profiles, built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Homekit, Game Optimizer, Dashboard, AI Processor 4K, OTT apps and more. TheLG LED smart TV is priced at Rs.94900, however from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.55990.

 

 

B0B3WB6XQJ-5

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 17 Oct, 13:05 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

BGMI
Survival Strategies for BGMI: 5 Tips to stay alive and win the Chicken Dinner
Google Bard
5 unique use cases for Google Bard; Know how to unleash the true power of this AI chatbot
iPhone 15 battery
iPhone 15 battery draining issue: Here is how to improve and make it last all day long
mobile phone explosion
Nashik Mobile Blast: Know the dangers and 5 tips on how to prevent mobile explosions
iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone

Editor’s Pick

Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro
Oppo Enco Air 3 Pro Review: Unbeatable sound at its price!
a digitally overlayed virtual reconstruction of the ancient Parthenon temple
An app shows how ancient Greek sites looked thousands of years ago. It's a glimpse of future tech
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Exciting deals on top 32-inch smart TVs are LIVE! Know which one fits your needs
Elon Musk
How Elon Musk Could Beat His Latest Defamation Lawsuit
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Top smartphone deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival: iPhone 13, Samsung Galaxy S23 5G and many more

Trending Stories

Cyber crime
Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
Amazon Great Indian Festival
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
GTA 6
GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023
Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 5 update pointing to GTA 6 release? Check where desperate fans are looking for new signs
Game developers
Stop the schadenfreude over bloated tech layoffs
Minecraft 3D sandbox game
300-million mark! Minecraft adds to record as best-selling game ever
Roblox
When a man used Roblox game for a horrific crime; protect your child, here are 5 tips
GTA 6
GTA 6 release date: Forget leaks, just check out what this analyst said
Icon Great Indian Festival Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Mobiles & Accessories Icon
Icon Upto 40% off on Laptops Icon
Icon Upto 80% off on Smartwatches Icon
Icon Upto 60% off on Tablets Icon
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Payment gateway company account hacked! Cybercriminals siphon off whopping Rs. 16,180 cr
    Cyber crime
    Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 Highlights: Redmi Note 12 Pro to Amazfit Band 7, check out the huge discounts
    Amazon Great Indian Festival
    GTA 6 leaked map size comparison ignites fan speculation: A gigantic Vice City coming?
    GTA 6
    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023: Samsung Galaxy S23 to Galaxy M14, check top deals on these smartphones
    Amazon Great Indian Festival 2023

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon