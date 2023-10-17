Amazon sale: Grab huge price cuts on top smart LED TVs

Amazon sale 2023: The Amazon Great Indian Festival is still live. If you are sceptical about choices, take your time to go through our list and grab the best deals available as the e-commerce giant is offering massive discounts on electronics products across all categories and brands. If you are someone who is looking for a smart LED TV with a crisp display, great viewing angles, and deep contrasts, then this is the right time to start your hunt as these big price cuts may not last for long. Check deals and discounts on top LED TVs.

Top 5 smart LED TVs with huge price cut

Samsung Crystal iSmart LED TV. It features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display for an amazing viewing experience. It is also integrated with a slim-fit camera for video calling. Its smart feature also includes auto game mode (ALLM) for faster frame transition and improved gaming performance. Additionally, its features include apps, Screen mirroring, Universal Guide, Media Home, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, AI Speaker, Easy Setup, App Casting, and more. The smart TV retails for Rs.64900, however, from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.44490 giving you a 31 percent discount.

Hisense Tornado Series 4K QLED TV: It comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 240 Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with light sensing, HDR game mode, FreeSync Premium and ALLM. It is powered by a Quad-core processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 8GB storage. It sports dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1 for effortless connectivity. The Hisense smart TV retails for Rs.79999, however, during the Amazon sale, you can get it for just Rs.41990, giving you a discount of 48 percent.

TCL QLED Google TV: The TV features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. The TV is equipped with a 64-bit Quad Core Processor coupled with 2GB RAM and 16 GB flash memory. It also comes with Game Master, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, built-in apps such as Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and hand-free voice control With Alexa. The smart TV originally retails at Rs.121990, however from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.35990, giving you a 70 percent discount.

MI Android LED TV: It has a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a 178-degree wide viewing angle. The smartTV is powered by a Quad-core A55 CPU processor and comes with amazing smart features such as PatchWall 4 with IMDb integration, kids mode with parental lock, 300+ free live channels, OTT apps, Chromecast, Ok Google, and more. It has a 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. The smartTV has a price tag of Rs.54999, however, from the Amazon sale, you can get it for Rs. 34999, giving you a 36 percent discount.

LG LED smart TV: It features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60 Hz refresh rate. Its smart features AI ThinQ, WebOS 22 with user profiles, built-in Google Assistant, Alexa, Apple Airplay 2, Homekit, Game Optimizer, Dashboard, AI Processor 4K, OTT apps and more. TheLG LED smart TV is priced at Rs.94900, however from Amazon, you can get it for only Rs.55990.