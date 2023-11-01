Icon
Best 43-inch Smart TV to enhance your viewing experience! From Redmi to Samsung, check them all

Check out the best smart TV option with a 43-inch screen size. Explore Redmi, Samsung, Acer and more brands.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 01 2023, 18:32 IST
Check out the best 43-inch Smart TV which may grab your attention.
As the cricket World Cup is going on, many people wish to own a huge smart TV with amazing features and viewing experience to watch the match from the comfort of their home. With the festive season being here, many of you might be eyeing to upgrade your TV with a bigger smart TV to improve your overall experience. So, if you're in search of a new TV, then check out these best 43-inch Smart TVs that you might like.

Best 43-inch Smart TV

Hisense 43-inch Smart TV: It features a 43-inch 4K Ultra HD QLED display with up to 60Hz refresh rate and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. It features Dolby Atmos with 24 W sound output. The TV comes with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage to store your streaming apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect the set-top box, Blu-Ray players, and gaming console. The Hisense 43-inch Smart TV can be perfect if you are looking for a smart TV with amazing features.

Redmi F Series 43-inch Smart TV: The TV Redmi smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD display with up to 60Hz refresh rate. In terms of sound, it is equipped with Dolby Audio, DTS Virtual X, and DTS-HD with a 24W output. Its smart features include a built-in Fire TV, Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa, OTT apps, Apple Airplay 2, Miracast, and much more. For connectivity, it sports dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and more. It is a feature-packed smart TV that can come as a great choice.

Samsung Crystal iSmart 43-inch Smart TV: The smart TV features a 4K Ultra HD display with up to 50Hz refresh rate. It supports powerful speakers and Adaptive Sound with 20W output. Its smart features include screen mirroring, Universal Guide, Media Home, Tap View, Mobile Camera Support, AI Speaker, OTT apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Prime Video, and more. It also comes with various connectivity options.

Sony Bravia 43-inch Smart TV: It comes with a 4K Ultra HD display with a refresh rate of 60Hz. It comes with Dolby Audio and supports 20 W sound output. Its smart features include Google TV, Watchlist, Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa, OTT apps, and more. For connectivity, it has 3 HDMI ports and 1 USB port.

Acer Advanced I Series: The SmartTV features 4K Ultra HD with 3840x2160 resolution and 60 Hz of refresh rate. Its smart features include Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, voice-controlled smart remote, and hotkeys for quick access. The TV is powered by 64 bit Quad Core Processor and has 5 picture modes. The TV has a storage capacity of 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It comes with dual-band WiFi, 2 way Bluetooth and HDMI ports to connect computers, laptops, set-top box and more.

