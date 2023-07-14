Home TV News Early Amazon Prime Day sale: 44% off on Samsung, LG, Acer TVs

Early Amazon Prime Day sale: 44% off on Samsung, LG, Acer TVs

The highly anticipated 2-day Amazon Prime Day sale is just around the corner - it starts July 15. However, before that, early Prime Day deals are available on Samsung, LG, Acer TVs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Jul 14 2023, 17:38 IST
If you are looking to upgrade the TV at home, here are 5 smart TVs you can buy right now. (Pixabay)

Upgrade your home entertainment experience with the latest range of smart TVs available at the upcoming Amazon Prime Day sale. Starting from July 15, Prime members will enjoy exclusive access to a variety of exciting Amazon deals, discounts, and new product launches, including Smart TVs. That means you have a great opportunity to avoid the rush an grab some great deals on TVs ahead of the Amazon upcoming sale.

Yes, you don't have to wait for the sale to begin! You can already take advantage of discounted prices on top-notch smart TVs through Amazon's Prime Day Early deals. Many offers are already live on the website and mobile apps. We've handpicked some of the best TV deals and offers that are part of early Amazon Prime Day deals.

Don't miss out on this amazing opportunity to enhance your home entertainment setup.

1.Acer 70-inch XL Series 4K Smart TV

The Acer 178 cm (70 inches) XL Series 4K Ultra HD Android Smart LED TV is now on sale for Rs. 59,999, a huge 40 percent discount from its regular price of Rs. 69,999. This is the best price we have seen for this TV, and it's a great deal if you are looking for a large, high-quality TV for your home.

The TV features a 4K Ultra HD resolution, Android Smart TV platform, and a variety of other features. It's also HDR10+ and Dolby Vision compatible, so you can enjoy your favorite movies and TV shows in stunning detail.

B0B9XRYDK2-1

2. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is currently on sale for Rs. 45, 990, a 29% discount from its original price of Rs. 64,900. This is a great opportunity to get a great TV at a discounted price.

The Samsung Crystal iSmart TV features a 4K Ultra HD display, HDR support, and Smart TV functionality. It also has a sleek design and a variety of ports, making it a great choice for any home entertainment system.

B0C1GYTFXY-2

3. Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

The Sony Bravia 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV is currently on sale for Rs. 55,990 on Amazon, a discount of 44 percent from its original price of Rs. 99,900. This is a great opportunity to get your hands on one of the best TVs on the market, especially if you're looking for a 4K HDR TV with Google TV built-in.

The Bravia features a stunning 4K Ultra HD display, as well as Google TV built-in, so you can access all your favorite streaming apps with ease. It also has a number of other features, such as Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Acoustic Surface Audio+, which all contribute to a truly immersive viewing experience.

B09WN26DG5-3

4. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is currently on sale for Rs. 28,990, a 42 percent discount from its original price of Rs. 49,990. This is a great opportunity to pick up this excellent TV, which features a 4K Ultra HD resolution, HDR10 support, and a Smart TV platform with access to streaming apps like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu. The sale is only available for a limited time, so don't miss out!

The LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV is a great choice for anyone looking for a high-quality TV at a great price. It has a sleek design, a powerful processor, and a wide range of features. If you're looking for a new TV, be sure to check out the LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV during the early Amazon Prime Day sale.

5. MI 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV

The MI 5X Series 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Android TV has received an early price cut ahead of Amazon Prime Day. The 55-inch model is now available for Rs.,44,999, down from its original price of Rs. 69,999. The 43-inch model is also on sale for Rs. 39,999, down from 59,999.

The MI 5X Series TVs feature a 4K Ultra HD display with HDR10+ support. They are powered by a quad-core processor and come with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The TVs run on Android TV and have access to a wide range of streaming apps.

The early price cut on the MI 5X Series TVs is a great opportunity to save money on a high-quality 4K TV. If you are looking for a new TV, be sure to check out the MI 5X Series before Amazon Prime Day.

This early Amazon Prime Day sale is a limited-time offer, so don't miss out!

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 17:37 IST

First Published Date: 14 Jul, 17:37 IST
