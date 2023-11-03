Icon
From Sony Bravia to Redmi, Check out these top smart TVs

Get great discounts, exchange offers, and bank benefits on smart TVs such as Sony Bravia, Redmi, Samsung, and more.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 21:01 IST
Check out these exciting offers on smart TVs. (HT Tech)
Until a few years ago, purchasing a big-screen TV usually cost fancy amounts. And if you wished to go for a 4K TV, the cost would increase even more. But that isn't the case anymore. 4K TVs with big screens are now available at affordable rates. Most TVs in the affordable price range now come with a series of features such as Dolby Atmos, Dolby Vision, HDR10. Moreover, they run on Google TV OS, giving users access to a wide variety of apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more.

So, if you've been searching for a good deal on a 4K TV with a big screen, then the Amazon Great Indian Festival has come at the perfect time. There are still a few days left before the end of the Amazon sale. So, let us take a look at these smart TVs.

Sony Bravia 139cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV

This smart TV is the perfect blend of technology and comfort with smart features such as Voice Search, Google Play, Chromecast and much more. The TV runs on Google TV OS and works with Amazon Alexa. It features Sony's 4K X-Reality Pro technology and Live Colour. In terms of audio, the Sony Bravia 4K UHD TV gets an Open Baffle Speaker and comes with Dolby Audio. Customers can avail no cost EMI options as well as bank offers while purchasing this smart TV.

B0C1HCJVT5-1

Samsung 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV

This sleek and slim QLED 4K HD smart TV delivers authentic colors with Quantum HDR, providing a wide range of contrast. The smart TV is also equipped with IoT sensors, audio scenic intelligence, and solar cell technology for easier control. The TV packs a Motion Xcelerator feature that estimates and compensates frames for the source of contents. With Samsung's Tap View feature, users can mirror content from their smartphones with a simple tap. The Symphony feature allows it to operate simultaneously with Samsung Q series soundbars. The TV runs on Samsung's Tizen and supports a variety of applications such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, and more.

B0CCP6GHXF-2

Redmi 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED Fire TV

Available at the lowest price ever, this 32-inch HD-ready smart LED is equipped with 720 p resolution, Fire OS 7, and supports 12000+ apps from the App store.

B0BVMLNGXR-3

 

MI 43 inches X Pro 4K Dolby Vision IQ Series Smart Google TV

Engineered with state-of-the-art design and technology,MI 108cm X PRO is available at the lowest price since its launch. This smart TV also comes with features such as dolby vision, dolby atmos and Google TV. The feature-packed Mi X Series smart TV features a metal bezelless design and a display resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels. It offers a 30W sound output which is supported by Dolby Audio.

B0CG5V3KG1-4

Acer 50 inches Advanced I Series Full HD Smart LED Google TV

Experience extraordinary viewing with a 50-inch smart LED featuring powerful Dolby Atmos audio through high-fidelity speakers, as well as Dolby Vision for enhanced contrast, detail, and nuanced colors.

B0C4YBN5DS-5

The SmartTV features 4K Ultra HD with 3840x2160 resolution and 60 Hz of refresh rate. Its smart features include Google Assistant, built-in Chromecast, voice-controlled smart remote, and hotkeys for quick access.

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 21:01 IST
