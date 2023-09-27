Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV gets a price cut! Check offers here

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on the horizon, why not catch all the action on a big-screen TV? Now you can buy one with a massive discount! The Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV is available on Amazon in an amazing deal where you can take advantage of discounts, in addition to bank, and exchange offers. So, if you've been in the market for a new TV with 4K functionality and a big screen, then check out this deal here.

Initial Discount:

The Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV originally retails for Rs. 79900, as per the Amazon listing. However, buyers can take advantage of a massive 56 percent discount on it right now, courtesy of Amazon. After the price cut, it can be yours for just Rs. 34990! The offer is part of Amazon's Kickstarter deal.

Although Amazon is also offering an exchange offer on the TV, the amount offered is very low. Buyers can get up to Rs. 1290 off on the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV if they exchange their old TVs. Do note that the amount can vary depending on the model and condition of your old TV. You also need to enter your PIN code to check for the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

About Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV

B099K3F5D1-1

The 55-inch television comes with Quantum Dot Colour technology, along with full array local dimming capabilities which promises a billion shades of bright vivid colors with precision as well as deeper blacks and brighter whites than conventional LED TVs. The Hisense TV comes with Hi-View Engine, an AI-powered fast graphic processor that houses an array of advanced real-time algorithms for an ultimate picture. It features a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and 700 nits of peak brightness. For audio, the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV gets Dolby Atmos support and 24W speakers.

The TV comes with Chromecast built-in, meaning you can cast your favourite content from your smartphone straight to your TV. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Google Voice Assistant, Dolby Vision HDR, UHD AI Upscaler, Smooth Motion, and more.

Buyers can get 2 years of comprehensive warranty provided by Hisense from the date of purchase.