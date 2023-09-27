Icon
Home TV News Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV gets a price cut! Check offers here

Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV gets a price cut! Check offers here

Grab the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV with a massive discount, courtesy of Amazon. Check additional bank, and other offers too.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 27 2023, 16:34 IST
Icon
Hisense launches U7K, U6K, and E7K TV models; check specs and price
Searching for a cheap deal on a 4K TV? Check out this Amazon offer on Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV.
1/5 Hisense U7K TV: This TV takes home entertainment to a new pinnacle with its exceptional features. Mini LED technology ensures brilliant visuals, while Quantum Dot color technology delivers an expansive and lifelike color spectrum. (Amazon)
image caption
2/5 This remarkable TV is exclusively available on Amazon, and the starting launch price for the U7K is Rs. 59,999, which goes up to Rs. 1,39,999 for the 85-inch model. As an inaugural launch offer, the brand is giving 1-year extended warranty giving it a comprehensive 3-year warranty. (Amazon)
image caption
3/5 Hisense U6K TV: This TV elevates your viewing experience with its features. This QLED TV reproduces exceptional colors, which ensures a rich and true-to-life color palette. (Hisense )
image caption
4/5 The Hisense U6K offers a superb viewing experience and gaming enhancements.  The 43U6K model is available on both Amazon and Flipkart, with prices starting at Rs. 26,990. As an inaugural launch offer, the brand is giving 1-year extended warranty giving it a comprehensive 3-Year warranty. The 55-inch model, priced at Rs. 45,990, and 65-inch models priced at Rs. 62,990. (Amazon)
image caption
5/5 The Hisense E7K, designed for high-speed entertainment, offers a variety of screen sizes to suit different preferences. The TV is available in 43 inches, 50 inches, 55 inches, and 65 inches and prices start from Rs.24,999 for 43 inches and go up to Rs. 49,999 for 65 inches. As an inaugural launch offer the brand is giving 1-year extended warranty, giving it a comprehensive 3-Year warranty. This model is available exclusively on Flipkart, promising competitive pricing and an exceptional viewing experience (Hisense)
Searching for a cheap deal on a 4K TV? Check out this Amazon offer on Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV.
View all Images
Searching for a cheap deal on a 4K TV? Check out this Amazon offer on Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV. (Amazon)

With the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 on the horizon, why not catch all the action on a big-screen TV? Now you can buy one with a massive discount! The Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV is available on Amazon in an amazing deal where you can take advantage of discounts, in addition to bank, and exchange offers. So, if you've been in the market for a new TV with 4K functionality and a big screen, then check out this deal here.

Initial Discount:

The Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV originally retails for Rs. 79900, as per the Amazon listing. However, buyers can take advantage of a massive 56 percent discount on it right now, courtesy of Amazon. After the price cut, it can be yours for just Rs. 34990! The offer is part of Amazon's Kickstarter deal.

Although Amazon is also offering an exchange offer on the TV, the amount offered is very low. Buyers can get up to Rs. 1290 off on the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV if they exchange their old TVs. Do note that the amount can vary depending on the model and condition of your old TV. You also need to enter your PIN code to check for the availability of the exchange offer in your area.

About Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV

B099K3F5D1-1

The 55-inch television comes with Quantum Dot Colour technology, along with full array local dimming capabilities which promises a billion shades of bright vivid colors with precision as well as deeper blacks and brighter whites than conventional LED TVs. The Hisense TV comes with Hi-View Engine, an AI-powered fast graphic processor that houses an array of advanced real-time algorithms for an ultimate picture. It features a resolution of 3840x2160 pixels, a refresh rate of 60 Hz, and 700 nits of peak brightness. For audio, the Hisense 55-inch 4K QLED TV gets Dolby Atmos support and 24W speakers.

The TV comes with Chromecast built-in, meaning you can cast your favourite content from your smartphone straight to your TV. Other features include dual-band Wi-Fi, Google Voice Assistant, Dolby Vision HDR, UHD AI Upscaler, Smooth Motion, and more.

Buyers can get 2 years of comprehensive warranty provided by Hisense from the date of purchase.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 27 Sep, 16:31 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

iPhone 15 Pro Max
Buying a new iPhone 15? Know how to transfer data from your old iPhone
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
BGMI
BGMI pro gaming tips for today: Check out top strategies to win Chicken Dinner
WhatsApp scams
Man loses Rs. 43 lakh in WhatsApp scam: Learn how to stay safe online with these 5 tips
Garena Free Fire
Play Garena Free Fire like a Pro! Get 100% headshot accuracy with this one trick

Editor’s Pick

Neuralink
Elon Musk, Neuralink and the horrifying death of test monkeys: What’s the truth?
iOS 17
Top 3 iOS 17 features that you should enable on your iPhone now
Microsoft Paint app
Microsoft Paint app gets awesome new Photoshop-like features for free
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
MI Xiaomi Smart Air Purifier 4
Why this is the right time to invest in an air purifier; Mi to Phillips, check out 3 you can buy

Trending Stories

Final Cut Pro
Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
Elon Musk
Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
EA Sports FC 24
EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
keep up with tech

Gaming

iPhone 15 Pro
Could iPhone 15 Pro become the go-to gaming console? AMD CEO shares her thoughts
china
China win historic eSports Asian Games gold as Haughey makes statement
E-sports
Thailand win maiden Games eSports medal as Japan get one over China
In the absence of adequate contract protection, AI could reproduce or remix voice actors' voices without their consent. (Photo by Emmanuel DUNAND / AFP)
Video Game Performers Vote To Authorize Strike
Dream11
India demands $150 million in taxes from Tiger Global-backed gaming firm Dream11
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Big boost! Final Cut Pro app gets upgraded to support iPhone 15 Pro videos
    Final Cut Pro
    Elon Musk considers charging all X users monthly fee
    Elon Musk
    GTA 6 leak: Know about this BIG feature coming to Grand Theft Auto 6
    GTA 6
    iPhone 15 charging speed Shocker! Is it faster than the iPhone 14?
    Experts have doubts over the iPhone 15 charging speed. REUTERS/Loren Elliott/File Photo
    EA Sports FC 24 arriving soon! Know release date, time, price, and more
    EA Sports FC 24

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon