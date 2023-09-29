Massive sale on top smart TVs: From Sony Bravia, Kodak to LG, check deals here

Icon
Looking for great deals on smart TVs from top brands? Check out these huge discounts offered on Sony Bravia, Kodak, LG, and more by Amazon before its festive sale kicks off.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Sep 29 2023, 12:29 IST
The festive season is around the corner and this makes it the best time to grab massive discounts on-top electronic products such as smart TVs, smartphones, home appliances, and more. Right now, Amazon is offering huge discounts on smart TVs from top brands that might entice you to get an upgrade. The Cricket World Cup is also starting soon and what's better than watching it on a huge new TV screen with HD display. Check out the top smart TV offers below.

Smart TV discounts on Amazon

  1. Sony Bravia Full HD LED Smart TV: It features a 50-inch Full HD LED display with 50Hz refresh rate. It supports 20 W sound Output and has 2 HDMI ports, Blu-Ray players, a gaming console, and 2 USB ports for connectivity. Its smart features include smart plug-and-play. It supports apps like Prime Video, YouTube, Netflix and more. The Sony Bravia Full HD LED Smart TV originally retails for Rs.64900, however, you can get it for just Rs.34990, giving you a discount of 46 percent on Amazon.
B07TVMDNXD-1

2. Kodak Matrix Series 4K Ultra HD smart TV: It comes with a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports 40W of sound output and is equipped with Dolby Atmos. Its smart features include Google TV, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, free Live channels, universal search, apps, games, and more. It has 3 HDMI ports to connect the latest gaming consoles, Blu-ray Players, and 2 USB ports. The smart TV is priced at Rs.59999, but you can get it for just Rs.33999, giving you a discount of 43 percent.

 

B0BP7JLSK1-2

3. MI 5A Series smart TV: It features a 43-inch Full HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has a 24W sound output and supports Dolby Audio. Its smart features include Android TV 11, PatchWall, IMDb integration, universal search, 300+ free live channels, kids mode with parental lock, and more. The MI smart TV retails for Rs.35999, however from Amazon, you can get it for Rs.21999, giving you a 39 percent discount.

B0B6F8HHR6-3

4. LG 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: It features a 55-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It supports 20 W sound output and includes features like ‎WebOS 22, filmmaker mode, game optimizer, unlimited OTT apps, AI brightness control, and more. It also features ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB, and HDMI ports for connectivity. The LG smart TV retails for Rs.79990, however, from Amazon, you can get it for just Rs.41990, giving you a 48 percent discount.

 

B0B3XXSB1K-4

5. Iffalcon 4K Ultra HD smart TV: It features a 58-inch 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It has Dolby Audio with 24 W sound output. It has 2GB RAM and 16 GB internal storage. It is powered by a 64-bit Quad Core Processor. It can support apps like Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar, and more. The smart TV retails for Rs.85990, however, you can get it for Rs.38999, giving you a discount of 55 percent.

 

B0BMQL1518-5

First Published Date: 29 Sep, 12:10 IST
    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon