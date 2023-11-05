Icon
Home TV News Samsung 43-inch to Hisense 50-inch, check out top 5 4K smart TVs

Samsung 43-inch to Hisense 50-inch, check out top 5 4K smart TVs

From Samsung, OnePlus to Acer, try out these 5 4k smart TVs.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 05 2023, 20:39 IST
Icon
Amazon Kickstarter Sale: Get up to 40% off on Samsung, Sony, Redmi and LG TVs
Samsung Smart LED TV
1/6 Amazon Kickstarter Sale 2023: Don't miss out on this five-day extravaganza! The Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023 is just around the corner. Before the big event, the e-commerce giant has rolled out the "Kickstarter" deals with up to 40% off on TVs from renowned brands like Samsung, Sony, LG, and more. Avail ultimate flexibility with attractive offers, including no-cost EMI, exchange deals, and extended warranties. Additionally, seize an extra 10% discount with SBI cards. Discover a wide array of new deals and best sellers to transform your home entertainment experience. Elevate your viewing experience while maximising savings during this unmissable event. Don't miss out on this limited-time Amazon sale opportunity. (Pexels)
image caption
2/6 Sony Bravia 55 inch 4K Smart TV: Grab the Sony Bravia TV 55 inch at just Rs. 56,990, a 43% discount. This smart TV's powerful processor utilises algorithms to reduce noise and enhance details. The Sony Bravia TV can automatically switch to game mode, reducing input lag and improving responsiveness. (Amazon)
image caption
3/6 Samsung 43 inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: The Samsung smart TV 43 inches is now available at Rs. 32,990, a 38% discount during the Amazon kickstarter sale. Stay connected with your loved ones through Google Meet video calling using the slim-fit camera. Samsung's One Billion True Colours bring reality to your TV screen, representing existing colours in their natural state. (Amazon)
image caption
4/6 LG (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: The LG 55 Inch TV is a perfect option within a bargain price range of Rs. 41,990, a 48% discount during the Amazon Sale. This smart LED TV supports almost all OTT platforms and apps, including Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, SonyLIV, Discovery+, Youtube, etc. With a 4K ultra HD display and 60 Hz refresh rate, this LG TV offers an exceptional viewing experience. Additional features of this Android TV include WebOS 22 with user profiles, filmmaker mode, HDR 10 Pro and HLG, game optimizer, ALLM, HGIG Mode, AI brightness control, and AI Sound. (Amazon)
image caption
5/6 Samsung (55 inches) Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV: Amazon sale 2023 offers an unbeatable discount of up to 26 percent on this Samsung TV, and you can make it yours at just Rs. 47,990. This LED TV comes with 3 HDMI and 1 USB port for easy connectivity with set-top boxes, gaming consoles, hard drives, and other USB devices. The 20W sound output-2CH, powerful speakers with Q-Symphony, and mobile camera support provide more reasons to buy this TV. (Amazon)
image caption
6/6 Hisense 43 inch Smart LED Google TV: The Hisense 43 inch Smart LED Google TV is now available at Rs. 29,990, a 33% discount. During the Amazon Sale 2023. This 43 inch smart TV offers a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees and multiple connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports and 2 USB ports. Moreover, the offered Hisense TV comes with a 10-bit display panel and is appreciated for its bezel-less floating design. With the ability to deliver 4K ultra HD resolution (3840x2160), this smart TV comes in the dimension of ‎96.3 x 23.3 x 61.1 cm. (Amazon)
Samsung Smart LED TV
icon View all Images
This Diwali bring home a versatile 4k smart TV and give your home a tech upgrade. (Amazon)

The festive season is on in full swing and the entire country's mood is high. With Diwali falling next Sunday, all the e-commerce portals have rolled out awesome deals to benefit from. Have you decided what to bring home this year? If you have been thinking of giving your beautiful home a tech upgrade, then you can buy a smart TV that will enhance your experience. Notably, you can check out the 4K Smart LED TVs, they have the power to make your home look like a theatre. Here is the list of 5 best .4K smart TVs in the market. Let's delve into the details of the features of these TVs:

Samsung 43-inch 4k Smart LED TV

This is a 43-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that provides a vibrant viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 50Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with various connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The sound quality is impressive with 20W output and features like OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound, and Dual Audio Support. This smart TV supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and it boasts a bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience. The Maximum Retail price of this smartphone is Rs.52900.

B0C1GX5RVW-1

We are now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Acer 43-inch 4K Advanced TV

This smart TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. It provides versatile connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB ports. The sound quality is robust, featuring 30 Watts output and Dolby Atmos. This smart TV runs on Google TV, offering various features like Content Recommendations, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in. It also includes a voice-enabled smart remote and has a powerful processor. The Maximum Retail Price of this smart TV is Rs.39999.

B0C4YB8T7H-2

OnePlus 43-inch Y Series 4K smart TV :

This is a 43-inch Y Series TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. With 24 Watts output and Dolby Audio, the sound quality is top-notch. This TV is powered by Android TV, offering access to popular apps and the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem. It supports voice control and has a bezel-less design. The Maximum Retail Price of this smart TV is Rs.39999.

B09VCHLSJF-3

Hisense 50-inch Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

This smart TV comes with a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD resolution display and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The sound quality is exceptional with 24 Watts output and Dolby Atmos. It runs on Google TV and supports voice control and Chromecast. With a bezel-less design, Dolby Vision, and MEMC technology. The Maximum Retail Price of this smart TV is Rs.59999.

B0C3RWPM55-4

MI 43-inch X Pro 4K IQ Series TV

This is a 43-inch X Pro TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It provides various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.1. The TV features 30 Watts output, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-X for a rich audio experience. It operates on Google TV and includes 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and hands-free voice control. The display is powered by Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and MEMC technology. The Maximum Retail Price of this smart TV is Rs.49999.

B0CG5V3KG1-5

One more thing! HT Tech is now on WhatsApp Channels! Follow us by clicking the link so you never miss any updates from the world of technology. Click here to join now!

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 05 Nov, 19:11 IST
Tags:
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Paytm
Don’t want to show your phone number when you transact on Paytm? Know this UPI trick
Google Chrome
Google Chrome for iPhone now has a bottom address bar; This is how to shift it
iPhone tips and tricks
Tips and tricks to safeguard your iPhone data from hackers
iPhone
Make sending messages more fun with animated stickers on iPhone; Know how to make and send them
iPhone 14
Got an iPhone 14? Learn how to take screenshots like a pro

Editor’s Pick

Elon Musk
Elon Musk's X to get payments features next year; says 'you won’t need a bank account'
Google search
Want to purge yourself from Google history? Know how to disappear from Google Search results
social media apps
Meta, Google to Microsoft, tech titans face child exploitation lawsuits
Reddit
Reddit could block Google Search, Bing, if the AI companies don’t pay up to use its data
Elon Musk
Elon Musk to block X in EU just to avoid fixing the misinformation problem?

Trending Stories

Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
Gaganyaan Mission
What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
Gaganyaan mission
Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
keep up with tech

Gaming

GTA 6
GTA 6: Ageing system and character transformation leak build hype around launch
video games
Franco-German TV channel finds niche in high-brow video games
Mauga
Overwatch 2 introduces new hero Mauga: Know his abilities, and how to try him out
GTA 5
GTA 6 leak: 5 groundbreaking features seen in leaked footage
Fortnite No Build Mode
Fortnite Chapter 4: New season coming! Here is what to expect and the release date
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple
    Gaganyaan mission highlights: Proud moment for India! Test vehicle launched, splashed down safely in Bay of Bengal
    Check out the latest Gaganyaan mission live updates from the ISRO launch event of the test flight.
    What is the purpose of Gaganyaan mission? Know all about the main objectives of ISRO
    Gaganyaan Mission
    Where is Gaganyaan mission going? ISRO set to launch Flight Test Vehicle Abort Mission-1
    Gaganyaan mission

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon