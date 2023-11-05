Samsung 43-inch to Hisense 50-inch, check out top 5 4K smart TVs

The festive season is on in full swing and the entire country's mood is high. With Diwali falling next Sunday, all the e-commerce portals have rolled out awesome deals to benefit from. Have you decided what to bring home this year? If you have been thinking of giving your beautiful home a tech upgrade, then you can buy a smart TV that will enhance your experience. Notably, you can check out the 4K Smart LED TVs, they have the power to make your home look like a theatre. Here is the list of 5 best .4K smart TVs in the market. Let's delve into the details of the features of these TVs:

Samsung 43-inch 4k Smart LED TV

This is a 43-inch Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV that provides a vibrant viewing experience with its 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 50Hz refresh rate. It's equipped with various connectivity options, including 3 HDMI ports, 1 USB port, Ethernet, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth. The sound quality is impressive with 20W output and features like OTS Lite, Adaptive Sound, and Dual Audio Support. This smart TV supports popular apps like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube, and it boasts a bezel-less design for an immersive viewing experience. The Maximum Retail price of this smartphone is Rs.52900.

Acer 43-inch 4K Advanced TV

This smart TV comes with a 4K Ultra HD display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a wide 178-degree viewing angle. It provides versatile connectivity with dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB ports. The sound quality is robust, featuring 30 Watts output and Dolby Atmos. This smart TV runs on Google TV, offering various features like Content Recommendations, Google Assistant, and Chromecast built-in. It also includes a voice-enabled smart remote and has a powerful processor. The Maximum Retail Price of this smart TV is Rs.39999.

OnePlus 43-inch Y Series 4K smart TV :

This is a 43-inch Y Series TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and dual-band Wi-Fi for connectivity. With 24 Watts output and Dolby Audio, the sound quality is top-notch. This TV is powered by Android TV, offering access to popular apps and the OnePlus Connect Ecosystem. It supports voice control and has a bezel-less design. The Maximum Retail Price of this smart TV is Rs.39999.

Hisense 50-inch Bezelless Series 4K Ultra HD Smart TV

This smart TV comes with a 50-inch 4K Ultra HD resolution display and a 60Hz refresh rate. It features 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5.1 for connectivity. The sound quality is exceptional with 24 Watts output and Dolby Atmos. It runs on Google TV and supports voice control and Chromecast. With a bezel-less design, Dolby Vision, and MEMC technology. The Maximum Retail Price of this smart TV is Rs.59999.

MI 43-inch X Pro 4K IQ Series TV

This is a 43-inch X Pro TV with 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 60Hz refresh rate. It provides various connectivity options, including dual-band Wi-Fi, HDMI and USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.1. The TV features 30 Watts output, Dolby Atmos, and DTS-X for a rich audio experience. It operates on Google TV and includes 2GB RAM, 16GB ROM, and hands-free voice control. The display is powered by Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10+, and MEMC technology. The Maximum Retail Price of this smart TV is Rs.49999.

