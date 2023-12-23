Icon
Home TV News Top 5 smart LED TVs: Sony, Mi to Acer, check them all out now

Top 5 smart LED TVs: Sony, Mi to Acer, check them all out now

From MI, Acer to Sony, here are some of the best smart LED TVs that you can buy during the festive season. This is the perfect time to upgrade your home entertainment system. Take a look now.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Dec 24 2023, 00:04 IST
Icon
discounts on Smart LED TVs
Upgrade your home entertainment experience with incredible discounts on Smart LED TVs. Don't miss out on these exclusive deals from top brands like MI, TCL, Acer, Sony, and LG! (representtive image) (unsplash)
discounts on Smart LED TVs
Upgrade your home entertainment experience with incredible discounts on Smart LED TVs. Don't miss out on these exclusive deals from top brands like MI, TCL, Acer, Sony, and LG! (representtive image) (unsplash)

The festive season is creating the perfect window of opportunity to elevate your home entertainment experience without breaking the bank. In case you are looking to buy a really good smart LED TV, then this is the best time to do so. We list here some of the most reputable brands in the market that can transform your living room into a cinematic hub. Here's an extensive overview of the top smart LED TVs available now in the market:

List of Best Selling Products

See List

Product Price
Mi 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Android Smart LED TV 4A PRO | L32M5-AL (Black) Get Price
TCL 108 cm (43 inches) Bezel-Less Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43P635 (Black) Get Price
Acer 127 cm (50 inches) Advanced I Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV AR50GR2851UDFL (Black) Get Price
Sony Bravia 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-43X64L (Black) Get Price
Sony Bravia 126 cm (50 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV KD-50X64L (Black) Get Price
Hide List

1. MI Smart Android LED TV:

B084872DQY-1

This TV provides exceptional value. With a 4K Ultra HD resolution and a 30 Watts sound output with Dolby Audio. Running on Android TV 10, it includes features such as PatchWall 4, Kids Mode with Parental Lock, and support for popular apps like Prime Video and Netflix. 

2. TCL Bezel-Less Smart LED Google TV:

B0B6W8XCQC-2

Its bezel-less design and integration with Google TV make it an attractive option. It offers Google Assistant, 4K resolution, HDR 10 support, and access to a plethora of apps like Netflix and Prime Video. 

3. Acer Smart LED Google TV:

 

B0C4YBN5DS-3

It boasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution, 36 Watts sound output with Dolby Atmos and various sound modes, ensuring an auditory delight. Running on Google TV, it provides content recommendations, a voice-enabled remote, and support for apps like Netflix and Prime Video.

4. Sony Bravia Smart LED Google TV:

B0C1H9Z4DC-4

The 43-inch TV boasts 4K Ultra HD resolution, Powered by Google TV with a 20 Watts sound output with Dolby Audio and Clear Phase technology. Sony is known for its top-notch quality.

5. LG Smart LED TV:

B0C1HBDHK5-5

It offers smart features and a 50-inch display, With a 4K Ultra HD LED display, it supports popular apps like Netflix and Prime Video and includes an AI processor for optimized viewing. 

All of these smartTVs are available on Amazon and they offer an excellent opportunity to find the ideal smart LED TV that suits your preferences and budget. Don't miss out on these incredible gadgets during this festive season.

Follow HT Tech for the latest tech news and reviews , also keep up with us on Whatsapp channel,Twitter, Facebook, Google News, and Instagram. For our latest videos, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

First Published Date: 23 Dec, 23:58 IST
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Tips & Tricks

Instagram
Instagram phishing email campaign steals login credentials, backup codes! Know top 5 tips to stay safe
iOS 16
Using your 4-digit iPhone passcode can be dangerous? Know how you can strengthen your phone lock
g635a2e6b289
Want to adopt healthy habits? Just check how Streaks app can help you effect a makeover
AI voice scam
Man defrauded of 45000 in AI voice scam; Know how to stay safe from fakes
WhatsApp
WhatsApp Channels gets automatic album feature for media organization; Know how it works

Editor’s Pick

Binance
What is Binance, why did the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange plead guilty?
OpenAI CEO Sam Altman
Disappointment for Satya Nadella! Sam Altman to return to OpenAI as CEO
Tim Sweeney
10 things to know from Epic CEO Tim Sweeney's testimony at the Google antitrust trial
Dell XPS 17
Dell XPS 17 Review: Heavy-duty laptop that can do everything, but has a huge price tag!
Ai Pin
Sam Altman-backed Humane unveils Ai Pin: Know how this smartphone without a screen works

Trending Stories

Sam Altman
Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
Rashmika Mandanna
Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
GTA 6
GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
Instagram
Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
Apple
iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
keep up with tech

Gaming

China regulator
China regulator to 'earnestly study' public concerns over draft video gaming rules
BGMI 2023
BGMI 2023: A year in review - unveiling trends, triumphs, and record-breaking downloads
china
In big blow for gamers, China announces tough rules to reduce spending on video games
GTA 6
GTA 6 leak: Teen Who Leaked Grand Theft Auto VI Put in Secure Hospital by UK Judge
GTA 6
GTA 6 Diverts Attention From Problem - Take-Two Bet $12 Bn on Zynga, Just as Mobile Games Fell
Icon
Icon Icon Icon Icon

    Trending News

    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman
    Rashmika Mandanna deepfake row: What happened and how to identify such videos
    Rashmika Mandanna
    GTA 6 trailer date announced! Know 5 groundbreaking features it could get
    GTA 6
    Instagram tests collaborative carousel feature where multiple users can add to a single post
    Instagram
    iOS 17.2 Beta 1 has been released; Know what’s coming - Journal app, iMessage sticker reaction, more
    Apple

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Icon