Home TV News Top 5 Smart TV Picks with Big Discounts on Amazon

Top 5 Smart TV Picks with Big Discounts on Amazon

Explore the top 5 TV picks with significant price cuts, offering diverse features to suit different needs and budgets on Amazon.

By: HT TECH
| Updated on: Nov 03 2023, 11:31 IST
Discover the best TV deals during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Grab your favorite smart TV with substantial discounts and explore a world of entertainment. (representative image) (unsplash)

During the Amazon Great Indian Festival, several television options are available at discounted prices, each with its own set of features and specifications. Check out theRedmi 43 inches F Series,Hisense 43 inches 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV,Acer 32 inches V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TV and more.

1.Redmi 43 inches F Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Fire TVboasts a 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60 Hertz refresh rate. Connectivity options include dual-band Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, and Bluetooth 5.0. It comes with Fire TV built-in, Redmi Voice Remote with Alexa, and compatibility with various streaming services. The TV also features a metal bezel-less design. The TV is offered at Rs. 23,499 but on Amazon you can get a discount.

B0CG5STQFQ-1

2.Hisense 43 inches 4K Ultra HD QLED Google TV offers a 4K Ultra HD resolution with a 60 Hertz refresh rate and support for various features like Dolby Atmos and VRR. Connectivity options include 3 HDMI ports, 2 USB ports, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 5. The original price of this TV is Rs.49,999, but you can get a discount.

B0CGJZXDW4-2

3.Samsung's 43 inches Crystal iSmart 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TVfeatures a 4K Ultra HD Smart Panel with a 50 Hertz refresh rate. It offers connectivity through HDMI and USB ports, as well as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The TV comes with various smart features and a comprehensive warranty. This TV is originally priced at Rs. 52,900 and you can check Amazon for a discount.

B0C1GX5RVW-3

4. LG 32 inches HD Ready Smart LED TVfeatures an HD Ready resolution with a 60 Hertz refresh rate. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 3 HDMI ports, and 2 USB ports. It runs on WebOS and offers smart features like AI ThinQ, Game Optimizer, and supports popular streaming apps. IT is available at its original price of Rs. 30,990.

B0CD1S96SM-4

5.Acer 32 inches V Series HD Ready Smart QLED Google TVfeatures QLED technology with an HD Ready resolution and a 60 Hertz refresh rate. It offers dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, HDMI and USB ports. The TV runs on Google TV, providing various smart features and a 2-year comprehensive warranty. It is priced at Rs.15,999, but on Amazon, you can get a discount.

B0C7VWZJJH-5

First Published Date: 03 Nov, 11:31 IST
