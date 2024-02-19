Mark Gurman just wrote about buyers returning Apple Vision Pros, but there is a twist in the tale

The Apple Vision Pro has divided opinion ever since the company showcased it at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2023. At the time, people only judged it on its price, features and its competition. But now that Apple has started selling the Vision Pro, users have got a chance to try it and formulate their opinions. While some are calling it the tech of the future, others have criticized it as an “isolated experience” and some have indicated discomfort while using the gadget. In fact, some of the early adopters of the Apple Vision Pro are having second thoughts too and are returning the headsets for several reasons. Bloomberg columnist Mark Bloomberg tells the tale and adds a twist at the end.

Apple Vision Pro returns

According to Gurman, “a surprising number” of people have turned in their Apple Vision Pro for returns. While the iPhone maker has not revealed the numbers, it is speculated that the returns are somewhere between average and above average. Mark Gurman reported that the returns vary depending on the store location, and some stores are seeing 1-2 returns per day, whereas others are getting as many as 8 Apple Vision Pro returns.

Gurman further suggested that while Apple isn't surprised with the returns considering the Vision Pro is a low-volume product, it has instructed its employees to figure out the reasons behind it. When returning the Vision Pro, Apple Store employees are asking users about the possible reasons behind the returns, and are reporting back to their manager after each return.

According to Gurman, the list of reasons includes being too heavy or uncomfortable, lack of apps not justifying the price, displays having too much glare or too narrow a field of view, and having an isolated experience while wearing the headset.

Before purchasing Apple Vision Pro, every customer has the option to go through a demo of the headset, and it seems like the initial experience is proving too good, so much so that 10-15 percent of buyers are purchasing the Vision Pro after the demo, as per Gurman.

While all that is very well, Gurman then says that there are many others who have chosen to retain their Apple Vision Pros and that they are loving the experience, including him. Will he return the Vision Pro? Here is what Gurman wrote, "Of course, I've also heard from plenty of people who love their Vision Pros and wouldn't part with them. In fact, here's a twist: I wrote this entire column on my Vision Pro. And I'm keeping it."

