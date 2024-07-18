 Wishtel IRA T1021 Price in India (17 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | wishtel Tablet
Release date : 18 Jul 2024

Wishtel IRA T1021

Wishtel IRA T1021 is a Android v14 tablet, available price is Rs 17,000 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel IRA T1021 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel IRA T1021 now with free delivery.
Price : ₹17,000

Wishtel IRA T1021 Variants & Price

The price for the Wishtel IRA T1021 in India is Rs. 17,000 . This is the Wishtel IRA T1021 base model with 256 GB of internal storage.

Key Specs

Screen Size

10 inches

RAM

8 GB

Operating System

Android v14

Processor

Octa core, 2 GHz

Wishtel Ira T1021 Latest Update

Wishtel Ira T1021 Full Specifications

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • Resolution

    5 MP, Primary Camera

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom Auto Flash

  • Autofocus

    Yes

  • Flash

    No

  • Image Resolution

    4138 x 3096 Pixels

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Size

    10 inches (25.4 cm)

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Screen Resolution

    1200x1900 px (FULL HD)

  • Pixel Density

    225 ppi

  • Model

    IRA T1021

  • Operating System

    Android v14

  • Launch Date

    July 18, 2024 (Official)

  • Brand

    Wishtel

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • SIM 2

    Bands Features 4G bands TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G bands UMTS 1900 / 900 MHz 2G Bands GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS Available EDGE Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 1

    Bands Features 4G bands TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G bands UMTS 1900 / 900 MHz 2G Bands GSM 1800 / 900 MHz GPRS Available EDGE Available

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • Wi-Fi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) 5GHz

  • Processor

    Octa core, 2 GHz

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 1 TB

  • Internal Memory

    256 GB

Redmi Pad SE tablet and Redmi Buds 5A launched in India- Check details
10 Jun 2024

iPad Air 2024 vs iPad Air 2022: What’s new? Check in-depth specs, features, price comparison
14 May 2024

iPad Air 2024 series launched with Apple M2 chip; Check features, price and more
08 May 2024

Apple iPad Air to skip a mini-LED display, suggests report; New mystery iPad may also come this year
25 Apr 2024

Last updated date: 26 September 2024
