Wishtel IRA T1029 Price in India (17 October, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews | wishtel Tablet

This product is currently not available on Amazon

Price : ₹24,549 This product is currently not available on Amazon

Wishtel IRA T1029 is a Android v14 tablet, available price is Rs 24,549 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel IRA T1029 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel IRA T1029 now with free delivery.

Wishtel IRA T1029 Wishtel IRA T1029 is a Android v14 tablet, available price is Rs 24,549 in India with Octa core, 2 GHz Processor and 8 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel IRA T1029 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel IRA T1029 now with free delivery.

Wishtel IRA T1029 Variants & Price

The price for the Wishtel IRA T1029 in India is Rs. 24,549 . This is the Wishtel IRA T1029 base model with 256 GB of internal storage.

Here are few alternate options to check