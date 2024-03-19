 Wishtel Irad7 Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। wishtel Tablet
Wishtel IRAD7

Wishtel IRAD7 is a Android v7.0 (Nougat) tablet, available price is Rs 14,213 in India with Octa core, 1.5 GHz Processor , 8000 mAh Battery and 3 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Wishtel IRAD7 from HT Tech. Buy Wishtel IRAD7 now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
WishtelIRAD7_Capacity_8000mAh
WishtelIRAD7_RAM_3GB
WishtelIRAD7_ScreenSize_10inches(25.4cm)
Key Specs
₹14,213
10 inches (25.4 cm)
Octa core, 1.5 GHz
Android v7.0 (Nougat)
8000 mAh
3 GB
Wishtel IRAD7 Price in India

The starting price for the Wishtel IRAD7 in India is Rs. 14,213.  This is the Wishtel IRAD7 base model with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Wishtel IRAD7

(3 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Wishtel Irad7 Full Specifications

  • Battery

    8000 mAh

  • Display

    10" (25.4 cm)

  • Capacity

    8000 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Colours

    Black

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    1200 x 1920 pixels

  • Pixel Density

    226 ppi

  • Screen Size

    10 inches (25.4 cm)

  • Brand

    Wishtel

  • Model

    IRAD7

  • Operating System

    Android v7.0 (Nougat)

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Not Available, 3G: Not Available

  • Launch Date

    May 11, 2021 (Official)

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v4.0

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging

  • Processor

    Octa core, 1.5 GHz

  • RAM

    3 GB

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 64 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
    Wishtel Irad7