Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 Laptop (intel Pentium Quad Core/8 Gb/256 Gb Ssd/windows 11) (un.k0ssi.041) Price in India(21 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Aspire 3 Made in India Laptop
Acer Aspire 3 Made in India Laptop (Intel Celeron Dual-Core Processor N4500 | 4GB | 256GB SSD | Windows 11 Home | MS Office 2021 Home & Student | Silver| 1.45 kg) A314-35 with 14 inch HD Display
The starting price for the Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 Laptop in India is Rs. 29,990. At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 3 A314 35 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 28,000. It comes in the following colors: Pure Silver.
