 Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 (nx.a1gsi.008) Laptop (core I3 11th Gen/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 38,990 in India with Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen) Processor , 9.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop now with free delivery.
5
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Overview Prices Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerAspire5A515-56(NX.A1GSI.008)Laptop(CoreI311thGen/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_9.5Hrs
1/1 AcerAspire5A515-56(NX.A1GSI.008)Laptop(CoreI311thGen/4GB/1TB/Windows10)_BatteryLife_9.5Hrs
Key Specs
₹38,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.65 Kg weight
9.5 Hrs
See full specifications
Get Price Drop Alert
Add to compare
₹38,990 19% OFF
Buy Now

Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop in India is Rs. 38,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 38,990.  It comes in the ...Read More

19% off

Acer Aspire 5 Thin and Light Laptop

Acer Aspire 5 Thin and Light Laptop 13th Gen Intel Core i3-1315U (Windows 11 Home/8 GB RAM/512 GB SSD) A515-58P 15.6" Full HD Display, Steel Gray, Wi-Fi 6, 1.78 KG
₹47,999 ₹38,990
Buy Now
Out of Stock
14% off

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3 1215U Premium Metal Laptop

Acer Aspire Lite 12th Gen Intel Core i3-1215U Premium Metal Laptop (Windows 11 Home/16 GB RAM/1 TB SSD) AL15-52, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg
₹45,999 ₹39,499
Buy Now
43% off

Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Premium Metal Laptop

Acer Aspire Lite 11th Gen Intel Core i5 Premium Metal Laptop (8GB RAM/512GB SSD/Intel Iris Xe Graphics/Windows 11 Home) AL15-51, 39.62cm (15.6") Full HD Display, Metal Body, Steel Gray, 1.59 Kg
₹69,990 ₹39,890
Buy Now

Price too High?
Subscribe to our price drop alert
Get Price Drop Alert

Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 Nx A1gsi 008 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 9.5 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 45 W AC Adapter W
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • LED
  • 141 ppi
  • Full HD high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD Display
General Information
  • A515-56 (NX.A1GSI.008)
  • 64-bit
  • Acer
  • Pure Silver
  • 1.65 Kg weight
  • 363.4 x 238.5 x 17.9 mm
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • DDR4
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • 1
Multimedia
  • Built-in Dual Microphones
  • Yes
  • No
  • Two built-in stereo speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • Acer TrueHarmony technology, Built-in Dual Speakers
Networking
  • 6
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 5.1
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • Intel Core i3-1115G4 (11th Gen)
  • Intel UHD
Peripherals
  • No
  • Yes
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • 100-/101-/104-key FineTip keyboard with independent numeric keypad
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • 2
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 5400 RPM
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Acer

30% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
14% OFF
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 UN QCLSI 005
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
46% OFF
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 13.5 Inches Display Size
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
  • 2 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Acer Laptops

Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop Competitors

20% OFF
Lenovo Ideapad 330 81DE011UIN
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Dell Inspiron 15 3000 C563104WIN9
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 4 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
33% OFF
HP 15s ey1003AU 38Z29PA
  • 256 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
35% OFF
HP 15s eq2144AU 50M63PA Laptop
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 NX A1GSI 008 Laptop News

Acer's Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs; check availability and price

14 Dec 2023
Acer Nitro V

Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India

21 Sep 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Acer Aspire 5 A515 56 Nx A1gsi 008 Laptop