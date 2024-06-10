 Acer Aspire F5 573g (nx.gdhsi.011) Laptop (core I5 7th Gen/8 Gb/2 Tb/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Aspire F5 573G NX GDHSI 011 Laptop

Acer Aspire F5 573G NX GDHSI 011 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 41,990 in India with Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen) Processor , 6.5 Hrs Battery and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Aspire F5 573G NX GDHSI 011 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Aspire F5 573G NX GDHSI 011 Laptop now with free delivery.
Black
Acer Aspire F5-573G (NX.GDHSI.011) Laptop (Core I5 7th Gen/8 GB/2 TB/Windows 10/4 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Aspire F5 573G NX GDHSI 011 Laptop in India is Rs. 41,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black. The status of Acer Aspire F5 573G NX GDHSI 011 Laptop is Out of Stock. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 10 Home Basic

HDD Capacity

2 TB

Processor

Intel Core i5-7200U

Acer Aspire F5 573g Nx Gdhsi 011 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
2
Storage
4
Performance
6
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Power Supply

    45 W AC Adapter W

  • Battery life

    6.5 Hrs

  • Display Features

    Full HD LED Backlit Display

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Type

    LED

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Operating System

    Windows 10 Home Basic

  • Colour

    Black

  • Thickness

    28.4 Millimeter thickness

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    381.6 x 259 x 28.4 mm

  • Weight

    2.3 Kg weight

  • Model

    F5-573G (NX.GDHSI.011)

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Memory Layout

    1 x 8 Gigabyte

  • RAM speed

    2133 Mhz

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • RAM type

    DDR4

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Microphone Type

    Digital Microphone

  • Secondary Cam(rearfacing)

    No

  • Inbuilt Microphone

    Yes

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Speakers

    Dual Speakers

  • Video Recording

    HD 720p

  • Bluetooth Version

    4.1

  • Other Networking Options

    Multi-Format SD Media Card Reader

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Wi-Fi Version

    5

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    No

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce 940MX

  • Processor

    Intel Core i5-7200U (7th Gen)

  • Graphics Memory

    4 GB

  • Clockspeed

    2.5 Ghz

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Drive Type

    DVD Writer

  • Pointing Device

    Touchpad with Multi-touch Gesture Support

  • Optical Drive

    DVD R/W Writer

  • Keyboard

    FineTip Backlight Keyboard with Independent Standard Numeric Keypad

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    Yes

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • USB 3.0 slots

    2

  • SD Card Reader

    Yes

  • USB 2.0 slots

    1

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • HDD type

    SATA

  • Hdd Capacity

    2 TB

  • HDD Speed(RPM)

    5400 RPM

  • HDD Capacity

    2 TB

  • Hdd Type

    SATA

Acer Aspire F5 573G NX GDHSI 011 Laptop

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Home  /  Laptops in India   /   Acer Laptop   /   Acer Aspire F5 573G NX GDHSI 011 Laptop

