Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Cp311 2h C7qd (nx.hkkaa.006) Laptop (celeron Dual Core/4 Gb/64 Gb Ssd/google Chrome) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 2H C7QD NX HKKAA 006 Laptop is a Google Chrome laptop, available price is Rs 24,282 in India with Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000 Processor , 10 Hrs Battery and RAM.
4
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Key Specs
₹24,282
11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
64 GB
Google Chrome
1366 x 768 Pixels
1.20 Kg weight (Light-weight)
10 Hrs
₹23,800
Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 2H C7QD NX HKKAA 006 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 CP311 2H C7QD NX HKKAA 006 Laptop in India is Rs. 24,282.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Cp311 2h C7qd Nx Hkkaa 006 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 10 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 3 Cell
Display Details
  • Yes
  • 1366 x 768 Pixels
  • LED
  • 11.6 Inches (29.46 cm)
  • 135 ppi
  • HD LED In-plane Switching (IPS) Backllit Technology Touch Screen Display
General Information
  • 1.20 Kg weight (Light-weight)
  • Grey
  • Google Chrome
  • CP311-2H-C7QD (NX.HKKAA.006)
  • 20.6 Millimeter thickness
  • 297.18 x 205.74 x 20.6 mm
  • Acer
Memory
  • 4 GB
  • 1
  • 1x4 Gigabyte
  • LPDDR4
Multimedia
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • Dual Speakers
  • Built-in Microphone
  • No
  • 720p HD
Networking
  • 5.0
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5
  • Yes
  • Multi-Format SD media card reader
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
Performance
  • Intel Celeron Dual Core N4000
  • Intel UHD 600
  • 1.1 Ghz
Peripherals
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
Ports
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 2
  • Yes
Storage
  • 64 GB
