 Acer Conceptd 7 Pro Cn715 71p (nx.c4psi.002) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/32 Gb/1 Tb Ssd/windows 10/16 Gb) Price in India(04 February, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Home Laptops in India Acer Laptop Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002 Laptop

Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002 Laptop

Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002 Laptop is a Windows 10 Professional laptop, available price is Rs 300,000 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002 Laptop now with free delivery.
6
Score
Last updated: 14 December 2023
Overview Specs Alternatives Videos News
AcerConceptD7ProCN715-71P(NX.C4PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_Capacity_32GB
AcerConceptD7ProCN715-71P(NX.C4PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P138597/heroimage/acer-7-pro-cn715-71p-nx-c4psi-002-138597-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerConceptD7ProCN715-71P(NX.C4PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_2
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P138597/heroimage/acer-7-pro-cn715-71p-nx-c4psi-002-138597-v1-large-1.jpg_AcerConceptD7ProCN715-71P(NX.C4PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_3
1/4 AcerConceptD7ProCN715-71P(NX.C4PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_Capacity_32GB
2/4 AcerConceptD7ProCN715-71P(NX.C4PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_DisplaySize_15.6Inches(39.62cm)"
3/4 AcerConceptD7ProCN715-71P(NX.C4PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_2"
View all Images 4/4 AcerConceptD7ProCN715-71P(NX.C4PSI.002)Laptop(CoreI79thGen/32GB/1TBSSD/Windows10/16GB)_3"
Key Specs
₹300,000
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
1 TB
Windows 10 Professional
3840 x 2160 Pixels
2.1 Kg weight
See full specifications
Notify me when available
Add to compare
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002 Laptop in India is Rs. 300,000.  It comes in the following colors: White.

Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715-71P (NX.C4PSI.002) Laptop (Core I7 9th Gen/32 GB/1 TB SSD/Windows 10/16 GB)

(1 TB SSD,32 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Out of Stock
Out of Stock

Acer Conceptd 7 Pro Cn715 71p Nx C4psi 002 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 84 W AC Adapter W
  • 4 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • Ultra HD with IPS (In-Plane Switching) technology High-brightness (400nits) Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD Acer ColorBlast technology Display
  • LED
  • 3840 x 2160 Pixels
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • No
  • 282 ppi
General Information
  • 2.1 Kg weight
  • Windows 10 Professional
  • 17.9 Millimeter thickness
  • 358 x 255 x 17.9 mm
  • White
  • Acer
  • 7 Pro CN715-71P (NX.C4PSI.002)
Memory
  • 2x16 Gigabyte
  • 2
  • 32 GB
  • DDR4
Multimedia
  • Dual Speakers
  • Yes
  • 720p HD
  • No
  • Digital Microphone
Networking
  • Yes
  • 802.11 b/g/n/ax
  • 6
  • 5.0
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
Performance
  • 16 GB
  • Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • NVIDIA Quadro RTX5000
Peripherals
  • Acer FineTip keyboard with Home, End, Pg Up, Pg Dn keys, international language support, power button
  • No
  • Multi-gesture touchpad, supporting two-finger scroll; pinch; gestures to open Cortana, Action Center, multitasking; application commands
  • Yes
Ports
  • 2
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
Not sure which
laptop to buy?

More from Acer

30% OFF
Acer Aspire 3 A315 23 UN HVTSI 010
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
14% OFF
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 45 UN QCLSI 005
  • 1 TB HDD
  • 16 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
46% OFF
Acer Swift 3 SF313 53 78UG NX A4KAA 003
  • 512 GB SSD
  • 8 GB LPDDR4X RAM
  • 13.5 Inches Display Size
Acer Predator Helios 300 SpatialLabs Edition NH QJ1SI 001
  • 2 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
Acer Laptops

Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002 Laptop Competitors

Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR4 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
20% OFF
Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 GX550LWS HF104TS Laptop
  • 2 TB SSD
  • 32 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
15% OFF
Asus ROG Strix Scar 15 G533ZX LN024WS Laptop
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB RAM DDR4
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size
11% OFF
Dell Alienware M15 R7 ICC C780009WIN8
  • 1 TB SSD
  • 32 GB DDR5 RAM
  • 15.6 Inches Display Size

Latest Videos

Apple’s next affordable smartphone, the iPhone SE 4, check specifications here.

iPhone SE 4 Design Leaked: check out Specifications and Features

11 Jul 2023
Editing apps for Instagram reels

Best Editing Apps for Instagram Reels

10 Jul 2023
The rumoured Nokia Magic Max could get a 200MP camera.

Nokia Magic Max 5G: Know all about this rumoured flagship smartphone

27 Jun 2023
Midjourney AI tips

Tips to use Midjourney and other free AI art generator tools

10 Jul 2023
Features of Threads

5 hidden Features of Threads on Instagram

17 Jul 2023
Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

WWDC 2023: Major Apple Watch upgrade likely coming; take a sneak peek at WatchOS 10

05 Jun 2023
Tech Videos

Acer ConceptD 7 Pro CN715 71P NX C4PSI 002 Laptop News

Acer's Nitro V 16

Acer Nitro V 16 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen and NVIDIA RTX 40 GPUs; check availability and price

14 Dec 2023
Acer Nitro V

Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India

21 Sep 2023
Laptops News

Laptops By Brand

TRENDING LAPTOPS

LATEST LAPTOPS

Latest Laptops

UPCOMING LAPTOPS

Upcoming Laptops
Top Laptops

Latest Laptops

Popular Laptops

Upcoming Laptops

Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8

16 GB DDR5 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹75,890
₹110,233
Buy Now

HP 15s ey2001AU

16 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹57,489
Buy Now

HP 15s ey1509AU

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 512 GB SSD
₹27,490
₹35,147
Buy Now

Asus EeeBook 15 E510MA EJ011WS Laptop

8 GB DDR4 RAM, 256 GB SSD
₹28,589
Buy Now
Latest Laptops

    Trending News

    CES 2024: iPhone with a physical keyboard? If you have iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 15 Pro, Clicks has a case
    Clicks
    Deepfake videos hit crypto world! Solana co-founder video surfaces on YouTube, X
    deepfake
    At CES 2024, Nvidia may make big AI announcements, roll out GeForce RTX 40-series Super GPUs
    Artificial Intelligence
    Google blocking data tracking of some 30 mn Chrome users; know why it is killing off cookies
    Google Chrome
    Sam Altman reacts to Elon Musk's Grok Chatbot and it is simply awesome
    Sam Altman

    Trending Gadgets

    Mobiles Laptops Tablets
    Scoring parameters
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender
    Acer Conceptd 7 Pro Cn715 71p Nx C4psi 002 Laptop