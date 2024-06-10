 Acer Extensa Ex215 23 (nx.eh3si.003) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(14 August, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Extensa EX215 23 NX EH3SI 003 Laptop is a laptop, available price is Rs 29,990 in India with AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Extensa EX215 23 NX EH3SI 003 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Extensa EX215 23 NX EH3SI 003 Laptop now with free delivery.
Grey
512 GB

Acer Extensa EX215-23 (NX.EH3SI.003) Laptop (AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Extensa EX215 23 NX EH3SI 003 Laptop in India is Rs. 29,990.  It comes in the following colors: Grey. The status of Acer Extensa EX215 23 NX EH3SI 003 Laptop is Available. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Processor

AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Capacity

8 GB

Acer Extensa Ex215 23 (nx.eh3si.003) Laptop (amd Quad Core Ryzen 5/8 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Latest Update

Acer Extensa Ex215 23 Nx Eh3si 003 Laptop Full Specifications

HT TECH SCORE 4/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
4
Performance
2
Battery
6
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    65 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    3 Cell

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Features

    Full HD 1920 x 1080 High-Brightness Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Operating System Type

    64-bit

  • Colour

    Grey

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Thickness

    18.9 Millimeter thickness

  • Model

    EX215-23 (NX.EH3SI.003)

  • Weight

    1.78 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*8 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    LPDDR5

  • Capacity

    8 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Speakers

    Stereo Speakers

  • Microphone Type

    Built-In Microphones

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 a/b/g/n/ac

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Lockport

    Yes

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents

  • Number of Cores

    4

  • Graphic Processor

    AMD Radeon

  • Processor

    AMD Quad Core Ryzen 5-7520U

  • Clock-speed

    2.8 Ghz

  • USB Type C

    1

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Which is better based on our algorithm?

Our compare tool lets you decide which device would be better for you. The tool is based on our in-house algorithm, which is constantly evolving.

Currently comparing:
HT TECH SCORE 4  /  10
4 2 6 4 4
Performance
Battery
Display
Storage
Smart Feature
HT TECH SCORE 9  /  10
10 10 10 8 8
Disclaimer: Above mentioned calculations are based on our internal algorithm

