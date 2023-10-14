Acer Extensa Ex215 31 (nx.eftsi.001) Laptop (pentium Quad Core/4 Gb/1 Tb/windows 10) Price in India(14 October, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Extensa EX215 31 NX EFTSI 001 Laptop Acer Extensa EX215 31 NX EFTSI 001 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 26,499 in India with Intel Pentium Quad Core N5030 Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Extensa EX215 31 NX EFTSI 001 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Extensa EX215 31 NX EFTSI 001 Laptop now with free delivery.