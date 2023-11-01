 Acer Extensa Ex215 54 (un.egjsi.023) Laptop (core I5 11th Gen/12 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Acer Extensa EX215 54 UN EGJSI 023 Laptop

Acer Extensa EX215 54 UN EGJSI 023 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 47,999 in India with Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) Processor and RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer Extensa EX215 54 UN EGJSI 023 Laptop from HT Tech. Buy Acer Extensa EX215 54 UN EGJSI 023 Laptop now with free delivery.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Overview Specs
Key Specs
₹47,999
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
512 GB
Windows 11 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
1.9 Kg weight
See full specifications
Acer Extensa EX215 54 UN EGJSI 023 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Extensa EX215 54 UN EGJSI 023 Laptop in India is Rs. 47,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

The starting price for the Acer Extensa EX215 54 UN EGJSI 023 Laptop in India is Rs. 47,999.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Extensa EX215-54 (UN.EGJSI.023) Laptop (Core I5 11th Gen/12 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11)

(512 GB SSD,12 GB RAM DDR4,15.6 Inches (39.62 cm) Display Size)
Acer Extensa Ex215 54 Un Egjsi 023 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 65 W
  • 2 Cell
  • Li-Ion
Display Details
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 141 ppi
  • No
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • Full HD 1920 x 1080 high-brightness Acer ComfyView LED-backlit TFT LCD
General Information
  • 19.9 Millimeter thickness
  • EX215-54 (UN.EGJSI.023)
  • Windows 11 Home Basic
  • Black
  • 64-bit
  • 1.9 Kg weight
  • 363 x 238 x 19.9 mm
  • Acer
Memory
  • 12 GB
  • 12 GB
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 1*12 Gigabyte
Multimedia
  • 720
  • Two built-in stereo speakers
  • Built-in Dual Microphone
  • Yes
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • 5.1
  • Yes
  • 5
Others
  • 1 Year
  • Laptop, Power Adaptor, User Guide, Warranty Documents
Performance
  • Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen)
  • 2.4 Ghz
  • Intel Iris Xe
Peripherals
  • Multi-gesture touchpad, supporting two-finger scroll; pinch; gestures to open Cortana, Action Center, multitasking; application commands
  • 100-/101-/104-key FineTip keyboard with independent numeric keypad, international language support, and power button
Ports
  • Yes
  • 1
  • Yes
  • 1
Storage
  • 512 GB
    Acer Extensa Ex215 54 Un Egjsi 023 Laptop