Acer Nitro 5 An515 54 (nh.q59si.012) Laptop (core I7 9th Gen/8 Gb/1 Tb 256 Gb Ssd/windows 10/4 Gb) Price in India(01 November, 2023), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 NH Q59SI 012 Laptop

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 NH Q59SI 012 Laptop is a Windows 10 Home Basic laptop, available price is Rs 69,990 in India with Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen) Processor , 11 Hrs Battery and RAM.
Last updated: 01 November 2023
Key Specs
₹69,990
15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
256 GB
Windows 10 Home Basic
1920 x 1080 Pixels
2.3 Kg weight
11 Hrs
₹56,990 12% OFF
Buy Now

Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 NH Q59SI 012 Laptop Price in India

The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 NH Q59SI 012 Laptop in India is Rs. 69,990.

The starting price for the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 NH Q59SI 012 Laptop in India is Rs. 69,990.  At Amazon, the Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 NH Q59SI 012 Laptop can be purchased for Rs. 56,990.  It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer Nitro 5 An515 54 Nh Q59si 012 Laptop Full Specifications

Battery
  • 4 Cell
  • 11 Hrs
  • Li-Ion
  • 135 W AC Adapter W
Display Details
  • Full HD LED Backlit Anti-Glare Display
  • 15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)
  • 60 Hz
  • LED
  • 141 ppi
  • 1920 x 1080 Pixels
  • No
General Information
  • Black
  • 25.9 Millimeter thickness
  • Windows 10 Home Basic
  • 363.4 x 255 x 25.9 mm
  • AN515-54 (NH.Q59SI.012)
  • 64-bit
  • Acer
  • 2.3 Kg weight
Memory
  • 8 GB
  • 1x8 Gigabyte
  • 2400 Mhz
  • 1
  • DDR4
  • 32 GB
Multimedia
  • Stereo Speakers
  • Yes
  • Acer TrueHarmony Technology
  • No
  • 720p HD
  • Digital Microphone
  • Yes
Networking
  • 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac
  • Multi-Format SD Media card Reader
  • 5.0
  • 5
  • Yes
Others
  • Laptop, Battery, AC Adapter, User Guide
  • 1 Year
  • Yes
Performance
  • 2.6 Ghz
  • Intel Core i7-9750H (9th Gen)
  • 4 GB
  • NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650
Peripherals
  • Standard Notebook Keyboard
  • Touchpad with Multi-Touch Gestures Enabled
  • No
Ports
  • 1
  • Yes
  • Yes
  • 1
  • 1
  • Yes
Storage
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
  • 256 GB
  • 5400 RPM
  • 1 TB
  • SATA
Acer Nitro 5 AN515 54 NH Q59SI 012 Laptop News

Acer Nitro V
Acer Nitro V, 13th Gen Core i5 gaming laptop, launched in India
21 Sep 2023
Laptops News Icon

    Acer Nitro 5 An515 54 Nh Q59si 012 Laptop