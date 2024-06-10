 Acer Nitro V Anv15 41 (nh.qpfsi.003) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Price in India(16 July, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Laptop
Expected Release Date: Information unavailable

Acer Nitro V ANV15 41 NH QPFSI 003 Laptop

Acer Nitro V ANV15 41 NH QPFSI 003 Laptop is a Windows 11 Home Basic laptop, speculated price is Rs 79,999 in India with AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7735HS Processor and RAM.
Obsidian Black
512 GB
Acer Nitro V ANV15-41 (NH.QPFSI.003) Laptop (AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 GB/512 GB SSD/Windows 11/6 GB) Variants & Price

The price for the Acer Nitro V ANV15 41 NH QPFSI 003 Laptop in India is expected to be Rs. 79,999.  It is expected to come in the following colors: Obsidian Black. The status of Acer Nitro V ANV15 41 NH QPFSI 003 Laptop is Upcoming. ...Read More

Key Specs

Display Size

15.6 Inches

Operating System

Windows 11 Home Basic

SSD Capacity

512 GB

Processor

AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7735HS

Acer Nitro V Anv15 41 (nh.qpfsi.003) Laptop (amd Octa Core Ryzen 7/16 Gb/512 Gb Ssd/windows 11/6 Gb) Latest Update

Acer Nitro V Anv15 41 Nh Qpfsi 003 Laptop Full Specifications

SPEC SCORE 5/10
Scoring parameters:
4
Storage
6
Performance
2
Battery
10
Display
4
Smart Feature

  • Power Supply

    135 W

  • Battery type

    Li-Ion

  • Battery Cell

    4 Cell

  • Pixel Density

    141 ppi

  • Display Size

    15.6 Inches (39.62 cm)

  • Display Resolution

    1920 x 1080 Pixels

  • Refresh Rate

    144 Hz

  • Display Features

    IPS Display With Full HD 1920 x 1080 Acer ComfyView LED-Backlit TFT LCD 16:9 Aspect Ratio Supporting 144 Hz Refresh Rate Wide Viewing Angle Up to 170 Degrees Ultra-Slim Design Mercury Free Environment Friendly

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Touchscreen

    No

  • Dimensions(WxDxH)

    362.3 x 239.8 x 23.5 mm

  • Thickness

    23.5 Millimeter thickness

  • Colour

    Obsidian Black

  • Model

    ANV15-41 (NH.QPFSI.003)

  • Operating System

    Windows 11 Home Basic

  • Weight

    2.1 Kg weight

  • Brand

    Acer

  • Memory Slots

    1

  • Memory Layout

    1*16 Gigabyte

  • RAM type

    DDR5

  • Capacity

    16 GB

  • Expandable Memory

    32 GB

  • Speakers

    Built In Speakers

  • Sound Technologies

    DTS X: Ultra Audio

  • Webcam

    Yes

  • In-built Microphone

    Yes

  • Video Recording

    720p

  • Microphone Type

    Built In Microphone

  • Bluetooth Version

    5.1

  • Wi-Fi Version

    6

  • Wireless LAN

    802.11 b/g/n/ax

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Warranty

    1 Year

  • Sales Package

    Laptop, Power Adapter, User Manual, Warranty Card

  • Processor

    AMD Octa Core Ryzen 7 - 7735HS

  • Graphic Processor

    NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050

  • Clock-speed

    4.7 Ghz

  • Number of Cores

    8

  • Graphics Memory

    6 GB

  • Keyboard

    99-/100-/103-Key Acer Keyboard With International Language Support, With Indicators Of CapsLock and F4/Microphone Mute

  • Fingerprint Scanner

    No

  • Backlit Keyboard

    Yes

  • Pointing Device

    Multi-Gesture Secure Touchpad, Supporting Two-Finger Scroll; Pinch; Gestures to Open Cortana, Action Center, Multitasking ; Application Commands

  • Headphone Jack

    Yes

  • VGA Port

    No

  • Microphone Jack

    Yes

  • Ethernet Ports

    1

  • SSD Capacity

    512 GB

Last updated date: 02 July 2024
Last updated date: 02 July 2024
    How is the score calculated?

    This is a relative score calculated on the basis of the following specifications:

    Each Laptops has been benchmarked against ~31,000 other phones to calculate the score.

    For personalized scores based on your preference, you can visit Laptop Recommender to check scores of the recommended Laptops for you.

    Go to Laptop Recommender