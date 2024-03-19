 Acer One 8 T4 82l Price in India(21 March, 2024), Full Specifications & Reviews। acer Tablet
Home Tablets in India Acer Tablet Acer One 8 T4 82L

Acer One 8 T4 82L

Acer One 8 T4 82L is a Android v10 (Q) tablet, available price is Rs 10,299 in India with Quad core, 2 GHz Processor , 5100 mAh Battery and 2 GB RAM. Check latest offer and discount on Acer One 8 T4 82L from HT Tech. Buy Acer One 8 T4 82L now with free delivery.
7
Score
Last updated: 19 March 2024
AcerOne8T4-82L_Capacity_5100mAh
AcerOne8T4-82L_Ram_2GB
AcerOne8T4-82L_ScreenSize_8.0inches(20.32cm)
https://images.hindustantimes.com/tech/htmobile4/P36300/heroimage/145707-v1-acer-one-8-t4-82l-tablet-large-1.jpg_AcerOne8T4-82L_3
Key Specs
₹10,299
8.0 inches (20.32 cm)
Quad core, 2 GHz
Android v10 (Q)
5100 mAh
2 GB
Out of Stock This product is currently not available on Amazon & Flipkart

Acer One 8 T4 82L Price in India

The starting price for the Acer One 8 T4 82L in India is Rs. 10,299.  This is the Acer One 8 T4 82L base model with 2 GB RAM and 32 GB of internal storage. It comes in the following colors: Black.

Acer One 8 T4-82L

(2 GB RAM,32 GB Storage) - Black
Out of Stock
Out of Stock
50% off

Acer one T4-82L

Acer one T4-82L (20.32 cm) 8 Inch Bluetooth Tablet with 3GB RAM and 32 GB EMMC, 350 Nits Brightness IPS Panel, Dual-Camera, 4G LTE,Android 11, Black
₹20,000 ₹9,999
Buy Now

Acer One 8 T4 82l Full Specifications

  • Display

    8.0" (20.32 cm)

  • Battery

    5100 mAh

  • USB Type-C

    No

  • Capacity

    5100 mAh

  • User Replaceable

    No

  • Type

    Li-Polymer

  • Flash

    Yes, LED Flash

  • Camera Features

    Digital Zoom

  • Resolution

    2 MP, Primary Camera

  • Image Resolution

    3264 x 2448 Pixels

  • Colours

    Black

  • Display Type

    IPS LCD

  • Screen Resolution

    800 x 1200 pixels

  • Touch Screen

    Yes, Capacitive Touchscreen, Multi-touch

  • Pixel Density

    180 ppi

  • Screen Size

    8.0 inches (20.32 cm)

  • Brand

    Acer

  • SIM Slot(s)

    Dual SIM, GSM+GSM

  • Launch Date

    July 13, 2021 (Official)

  • Network

    5G: Not Supported in India, 4G: Available Supported in India, 3G: Available, 2G: Available

  • Fingerprint Sensor

    No

  • Operating System

    Android v10 (Q)

  • Model

    One 8 T4-82L

  • Loudspeaker

    Yes

  • Audio Jack

    3.5 mm

  • WiFi

    Yes, Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)

  • SIM 1

    4G Bands: TD-LTE 2300(band 40) FD-LTE 1800(band 3) 3G Bands: UMTS 1900 / 2100 / 850 / 900 MHz 2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available EDGE: Available

  • USB Connectivity

    Mass storage device, USB charging, microUSB

  • GPS

    Yes with A-GPS

  • Bluetooth

    Yes, v5.0

  • Wifi Features

    Mobile Hotspot

  • Voice Calling

    Yes

  • SIM 2

    2G Bands: GSM 1800 / 1900 / 850 / 900 MHz GPRS: Available

  • Network Support

    5G Not Supported in India, 4G Supported in India, 3G, 2G

  • VoLTE

    Yes

  • RAM

    2 GB

  • Processor

    Quad core, 2 GHz

  • Camera

    8 MP

  • Other Sensors

    Light sensor, Proximity sensor, Accelerometer

  • Expandable Memory

    Yes, Up to 128 GB

  • Internal Memory

    32 GB
Latest Tablets

    Acer One 8 T4 82l